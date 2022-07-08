S-F-T vs. CP-U on Y99.3

Super cute starter home, ready for new owners! Hurry to see this nicely upgraded beauty in a great NE location, close proximity to Arthur Elementary school, restaurants, and downtown Cedar Rapids. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with nice counters & appliances. Spacious bedrooms with large closets, formal dining room, beautiful original woodwork, updated electrical box, newer furnace, woodburning fireplace, and a unique 3 seasons room off the living room. Immediate possession possible! Property to be sold As-Is, any inspections will be for the buyer's knowledge only.
