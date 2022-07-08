ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner, IA

S-F-T vs. CP-U on Y99.3

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 3 days ago

Listen to Class 3A Regional Semifinal Softball Saturday...

kwayradio.com

kwayradio.com

W-SR vs. CCA on KWAY Country

Listen Monday night to Substate Semifinals Baseball on KWAY Country AM 1470 FM 96.3. Monday evening the 2-seeded 25-10 Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks face the 3-seeded 22-10 Clear Creek Amana Clippers. Coverage starts at 6:40 with first pitch at 7:00.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

Clarksville Plays for State Ticket on Y99.3

Listen Monday night to Regional Championship Softball on Y99.3. Monday evening the 19-2 Clarksville Indians face the 34-4 Lisbon Lions with a ticket to the Class 1A State Tournament on the line. Coverage from Lisbon starts at 6:45 with first pitch at 7:00.
CLARKSVILLE, IA
KAAL-TV

Alleged racist taunts delay Iowa softball game

(ABC 6 News) - An investigation has been launched after claims of racial taunts during a softball game in north Iowa resulted in fans getting ejected. Thursday evening, a softball playoff game between Charles city and Waterloo East ended up being marred by a delay in action after a group of students were ejected from the crowd over accusations of racist taunting.
CHARLES CITY, IA
City
Fredericksburg, IA
City
Tripoli, IA
Sumner, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Urbana, IA
City
Sumner, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: CBS Sports ranks Kirk Ferentz, Big Ten coaches

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in college football. Despite that, Ferentz might be hitting the prime of his coaching career. He's consistently recruiting better than ever, the Hawkeyes are winning games and he has signed a contract extension through the 2029 season. Earlier this week,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwayradio.com

Kayakers Rescued

Four kayakers had to be rescued after hitting snags along Black Hawk Creek Sunday afternoon, according to KWWL. Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to the scene around 1:23pm. One kayaker was reported missing but was later rescued and reunited with the group. Two kayakers were rescued with a rope thrown into the water while the other two were taken into rescue crafts. No injuries were reported.
WATERLOO, IA
Person
Stormin
1057kokz.com

Iowa Irish Fest–August 5th-7th

Music, Dance, and Good Times for all. The 2022 Iowa Irish Fest features an incredible variety of world-class entertainment, each offering multiple performances, can only be found in downtown Waterloo during the first weekend in August! When these individuals and groups are not on stage, they are often found among the crowd, interacting with festgoers, leading educational sessions, and enjoying the talent of their fellow artists.
WATERLOO, IA
point2homes.com

2350 C Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, Linn County, IA, 52402

Super cute starter home, ready for new owners! Hurry to see this nicely upgraded beauty in a great NE location, close proximity to Arthur Elementary school, restaurants, and downtown Cedar Rapids. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with nice counters & appliances. Spacious bedrooms with large closets, formal dining room, beautiful original woodwork, updated electrical box, newer furnace, woodburning fireplace, and a unique 3 seasons room off the living room. Immediate possession possible! Property to be sold As-Is, any inspections will be for the buyer's knowledge only.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

KCII Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Monday Warning)

At 6:15 am Monday, four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded with live coverage on-air for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Washington, Johnson. Louisa, and Muscatine County. As the storms swept through the listening area, trained weather spotters reported wind gusts near 50mph in Johnson County. A trained spotter in Riverside reported hail fall of nearly 1 inch. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
#Kway Country Am 1470 Fm
kwayradio.com

Sunday Shooting in Waterloo

One person is recovering in a hospital after being shot in Waterloo, according to KWWL. Police were called to a home in the 700 block of West Fifth Street Sunday night around 7:45. They found the victim there, suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. They are expected to fully recover. Police say they do not have a suspect at this time.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KCJJ

Solon resident involved in two-motorcycle crash that left 1 injured

A Solon resident was involved in a Clayton County accident involving two motorcycles that left one of the riders injured. That’s according to the Iowa State Patrol, which says 56-year-old Daniel Helle of Solon and 53-year-old Chad Ernst of Garber were riding motorcycles southbound on Hilton Road east of Edgewood just after 11:15 Saturday morning. One motorcycle rear-ended the other just north of Highway 3, leading to a crash. Ernst was transported to the Manchester hospital with unknown injuries.
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

One person hurt when motorcycles collide east of Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on a rural Clayton County road led to one person being hurt, according to officials. At around 11:17 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash along Hilton Road near its intersection with Iowa Highway 3, located east of Edgewood. Troopers believe that two motorcycles were traveling southbound on Hilton Road when one rear-ended another.
EDGEWOOD, IA
KCRG.com

Delicious summer pork dishes are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares delicious pork dishes in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add ground pork. Brown and crumble until pork is cooked through, about 8–10 minutes. Add chili powder, black beans, and corn. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cook until heated through, about 4 minutes.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

I’m Getting A Little Too Close To the Number of Pets Iowans Can Have

According to Cedar Falls, you are allowed to own 3 dogs and/or 3 cats without having to qualify as a kennel. No thanks to my fiance... we are just under the limit for dogs and cats in the house. However, I think we might've finally stepped overboard and are breaking the law. I'm not sure, I couldn't find much information about claiming a bird as a pet.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

