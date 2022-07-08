Manhunt for missing Camden County man

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Camden County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual photographed entering a Wal-Mart with a missing Montreal man on the last night he was seen. The photo shows 36-year-old Tanner Elmore entering the store on June 7 with a man...
Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 57-year-old Kenneth L. Grant of Sedalia, was on US 65, south of 765 Highway around 1:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed over the northbound lanes and became airborne.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A man was killed in a single-car crash after he hit a deer and the car he was driving overturned Saturday in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report states investigators do not yet know when the crash happened, but the scene was discovered just before 9:00 p.m. According […]
A Warsaw resident, Mark Grenoble, 67, was seriously injured after a two car accident Sunday morning. Grenoble was driving northbound on Missouri 7 Highway when he pulled into the path of a Toyota Corolla driven by 19-year-old Serenity Estes. The crash occurred when Estes struck Grenoble, and both vehicles travelled off the south side of Mo 7 and came to rest.
Edgar Springs, MO. – A crash off of Highway 63, 6 miles South of Edgar Springs, has seriously injured a Licking woman. At roughly 5:54AM, a Dodge Caravan that was traveling Northbound, crashed after traveling off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail, and overturning. The Caravan was being driven by Rebekah Davenports, a 67-year-old female from Licking, MO.
A woman wanted on a felony Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jaclyn N. Knight, 31, of Independence, was sought on a felony possession of a controlled substance warrant. She was taken to the Howell County Jail and held, the patrol...
A Baxter County man has been jailed on two-year-old probation violation and burglary charges after being picked up in Wright County, MO. Fourty-two-year-old Michael Shane Burkeen who lists addresses in Gainesville, Mountain Grove and Mountain Home is facing multiple charges in regards to incidents occurring in 2020 and 2021. According...
Video of high-speed pursuit of Sara Cunningham through Rolla on July 7, 2022. The truck's owner can be observed still in the bed of the vehicle. Video is courtesy of Sedric Huffman via Salem News Online.
An elderly Jefferson City man has been killed in a horrific crash on Highway 50, near the 179 off-ramp. JCPD’s traffic unit is still investigating the crash. Jefferson City Police say 78-year-old David Mueller was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The crash happened as Mueller and another motorist...
The Sedalia Police Department located a deceased man inside an unattended vehicle on July 7. A press release says officers were dispatched to the vehicle at a business located on Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person in the vehicle. Upon investigation, officers found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt, of Sedalia, deceased in the vehicle.
MONTREAL, Mo.– Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a missing person alert for 36-year-old Tanner Elmore from Montreal, Missouri. Elmore was last seen on June 7, 2022, at a Walmart in Camden County. He departed the location in a 2005 to 2007 white Chevy Silverado 1500 four-door truck. Elmore does not own a vehicle.
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department arrested a man after crews originally responded to reports of a fire. Jeramiah Schiedel now faces charges of first-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest, according to the department. Schiedel is currently on probation for second-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a firearm.
JEFFERSON CITY- B.R.A.K.E.S. hosted one of its educational driving training sessions today in Jefferson City. The session was held at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Emergency Vehicle Operation Course. B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for "Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe," is training over 160 parents and teenagers this weekend. B.R.A.K.E.S. is...
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Richland, Mo. is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Pulaski County Sheltered Workshop, which employs people with disabilities. Lacie Karr is charged with felony stealing of more than $25,000 between January 1, 2014 and October 26, 2021. The shelter says the...
Two people are injured in another accident involving a golf cart in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened late Wednesday morning when the golf cart operated at Deer Chase by a 12-year-old traveled down a steep hill and overturned.
OSCEOLA, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Osceola is dead after he was hit by a car on State Highway 13 in St. Clair County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Miguel Morquecho was walking on Highway 13 in Osceola when he was hit by a car Friday night.
