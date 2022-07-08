ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Manhunt for missing Camden County man

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamden County authorities are looking for a Montreal Missouri man who’s been missing...

krcgtv.com

Camden County seeks information about new photo of missing man

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Camden County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual photographed entering a Wal-Mart with a missing Montreal man on the last night he was seen. The photo shows 36-year-old Tanner Elmore entering the store on June 7 with a man...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Three Injured in Pettis County Rollover

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 57-year-old Kenneth L. Grant of Sedalia, was on US 65, south of 765 Highway around 1:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed over the northbound lanes and became airborne.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Warsaw resident seriously injured in car accident

A Warsaw resident, Mark Grenoble, 67, was seriously injured after a two car accident Sunday morning. Grenoble was driving northbound on Missouri 7 Highway when he pulled into the path of a Toyota Corolla driven by 19-year-old Serenity Estes. The crash occurred when Estes struck Grenoble, and both vehicles travelled off the south side of Mo 7 and came to rest.
WARSAW, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Serious Injuries Inflicted on Highway 63 Crash

Edgar Springs, MO. – A crash off of Highway 63, 6 miles South of Edgar Springs, has seriously injured a Licking woman. At roughly 5:54AM, a Dodge Caravan that was traveling Northbound, crashed after traveling off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail, and overturning. The Caravan was being driven by Rebekah Davenports, a 67-year-old female from Licking, MO.
EDGAR SPRINGS, MO
houstonherald.com

Woman wanted on county charge arrested by state patrol

A woman wanted on a felony Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jaclyn N. Knight, 31, of Independence, was sought on a felony possession of a controlled substance warrant. She was taken to the Howell County Jail and held, the patrol...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Woman from Licking serious after U.S. 63 accident

A woman from Licking was seriously injured early Sunday in an accident six miles south of Edgar Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Jeremy McCurdy said a northbound 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by Rebekah B. Davenport, 67, travelled off the right side of U.S. 63, struck a guardrail and overturned.
LICKING, MO
KTLO

Baxter Co. man picked up in Wright Co. on 2-year-old charges

A Baxter County man has been jailed on two-year-old probation violation and burglary charges after being picked up in Wright County, MO. Fourty-two-year-old Michael Shane Burkeen who lists addresses in Gainesville, Mountain Grove and Mountain Home is facing multiple charges in regards to incidents occurring in 2020 and 2021. According...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
kjluradio.com

Video of pursuit through Rolla

Video of high-speed pursuit of Sara Cunningham through Rolla on July 7, 2022. The truck's owner can be observed still in the bed of the vehicle. Video is courtesy of Sedric Huffman via Salem News Online.
ROLLA, MO
939theeagle.com

JCPD still investigating deadly crash on Highway 50

An elderly Jefferson City man has been killed in a horrific crash on Highway 50, near the 179 off-ramp. JCPD’s traffic unit is still investigating the crash. Jefferson City Police say 78-year-old David Mueller was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The crash happened as Mueller and another motorist...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FOUND DEAD IN VEHICLE

The Sedalia Police Department located a deceased man inside an unattended vehicle on July 7. A press release says officers were dispatched to the vehicle at a business located on Broadway Boulevard and Thompson Avenue in reference to an unconscious person in the vehicle. Upon investigation, officers found 26-year-old Wayne A. Gravitt, of Sedalia, deceased in the vehicle.
SEDALIA, MO
KOLR10 News

MISSING PERSON ADVISORY: 36-year-old Tanner Elmore

MONTREAL, Mo.– Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a missing person alert for 36-year-old Tanner Elmore from Montreal, Missouri. Elmore was last seen on June 7, 2022, at a Walmart in Camden County. He departed the location in a 2005 to 2007 white Chevy Silverado 1500 four-door truck. Elmore does not own a vehicle.
MONTREAL, MO
krcgtv.com

Camden County Sheriff's Office seeking man missing since June

The Camden County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Montreal man. In a release, the sheriff's office said Tanner Elmore, 36, was last seen on June 7. He was driving a 2005-2007 white crew cab Chevrolet Silverado 1500 four-door pickup. He was last seen at a Walmart in Camden...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

B.R.A.K.E.S. educational driving training in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY- B.R.A.K.E.S. hosted one of its educational driving training sessions today in Jefferson City. The session was held at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Emergency Vehicle Operation Course. B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for "Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe," is training over 160 parents and teenagers this weekend. B.R.A.K.E.S. is...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

More People Injured In Yet Another Golf Cart Accident

Two people are injured in another accident involving a golf cart in Camden County. The highway patrol says it happened late Wednesday morning when the golf cart operated at Deer Chase by a 12-year-old traveled down a steep hill and overturned.

