Manhunt for missing Camden County man

Three people were injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Pettis County early Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Toyota Camry, driven by 57-year-old Kenneth L. Grant of Sedalia, was on US 65, south of 765 Highway around 1:30 a.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, crossed over the northbound lanes and became airborne.

PETTIS COUNTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO