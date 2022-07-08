ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Body of missing man found near his Pickens Co. home

By Nikolette Miller, Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzWxv_0gYlRXhS00

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The body of a missing Pickens County man body was found Thursday night near his home.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a strange odor at the 3100 block of Pumpkintown Highway around 9:15 p.m.

Deputies searched a large wooded area and discovered a body that appeared to be a man.

The body was found along a creek bed in the woods less than a mile away from the residence of Francis Alward, deputies said.

We previously reported that Francis Alward, 80, has dementia and was last seen at his home near Pumpkintown Highway. He was reported missing on June 29th.

Deputies said the body was positively identified as that of Alward.

The sheriff’s office said that no foul play is suspected.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Deputies injured in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Anderson County deputies were injured when they crashed into each other Sunday night. According to law enforcement, the crash happened on White Street Extension near George Albert Lake Road around 10 p.m. Law enforcement said they were attempting to stop a vehicle that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Spartanburg Co. garage

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a Spartanburg County garage Sunday night. The crash happened on Monks Grove Church Road near Dorothy Street around 8:34 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene. This is breaking news. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Moped driver dies in Greenville County crash, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a moped driver is dead after a crash in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting that the crash happened on Rutherford Road near Piedmont Park Road around 5:15 a.m. Monday. The coroner's office says the crash involved a...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pickens County, SC
Pickens County, SC
Crime & Safety
wspa.com

1 dead in Upstate moped crash

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of a moped died early Monday morning after being involved in a crash in Greenville County. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Rutherford Road at Piedmont Park Road. Troopers said an SUV was attempting to...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Newborn baby surrendered safely to Greer Memorial Hospital

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A newborn baby was surrendered safely to a Spartanburg County hospital on Thursday under South Carolina’s Safe Haven for Babies Act, also known as Daniel’s Law. The Department of Social Services said the baby girl was surrendered the same day she was born....
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickens Co
WSPA 7News

19-year-old dies in Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gray Court. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Dials Church Road near Cooley Road. Troopers said a Ford pickup was traveling south when it went off...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Newborn girl safely surrendered at S.C. hospital; 4th one in 2022

GREER, S.C. (WMBF) – For the fourth time this year, a newborn was safely surrendered in South Carolina. The baby girl was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Moped driver dies in early morning crash Monday, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a moped driver died in a early morning crash Monday. Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say a car and moped crashed at 5:16 a.m. on Rutherford Road near Piedmont Park Road. The coroner’s office said the moped...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Mobile home destroyed after fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mobile home burnt down after a fire along Pinewood Drive in Anderson County on Sunday, according to the Whitefield Fire Department. According to the department, no one was home at the time of the fire. They did say an animal did die in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in Ware Shoals crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash in Ware Shoals. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Powerhouse Road near Cemetery Road at 7:47 p.m. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet van was traveling east when it went off the right side of the […]
WARE SHOALS, SC
FOX Carolina

Trial begins for man accused of driving drunk, killing two Upstate softball players

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The trial for a man accused of driving drunk and causing the crash that killed two USC Union softball players back in 2020 begins Monday, July 11. Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say Yuriy Karpik driving drunk on the night of Feb. 7, 2020. At the time of the crash, Karpik was driving for a company called Hub City Delivery.
UNION, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Shooting injures 1 at Anderson mall

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department said one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at Anderson Mall. Police said they responded to the shooting around 11:30 a.m. They believe the incident was isolated between known people. A man was taken to the hospital for...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy