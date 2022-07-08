Body of missing man found near his Pickens Co. home

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The body of a missing Pickens County man body was found Thursday night near his home.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a strange odor at the 3100 block of Pumpkintown Highway around 9:15 p.m.

Deputies searched a large wooded area and discovered a body that appeared to be a man.

The body was found along a creek bed in the woods less than a mile away from the residence of Francis Alward, deputies said.

We previously reported that Francis Alward, 80, has dementia and was last seen at his home near Pumpkintown Highway. He was reported missing on June 29th.

Deputies said the body was positively identified as that of Alward.

The sheriff’s office said that no foul play is suspected.