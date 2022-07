Mississippi teenager Corion Evans managed to save four people from a sinking car and has now been honored for his heroic actions. According to WLOX, the Pascagoula, Miss. 16-year-old saved three girls after they had traveled twenty feet from the shore before their vehicle began to sink. A Moss Point police officer initially jumped in after the three girls to rescue them but began to drown in the process.

