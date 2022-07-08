ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell County, KS

Man hospitalized after SUV lands in milo field off I-70

 3 days ago
RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Thursday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway...

KSNT News

Salina woman dies in head-on crash Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old Salina woman was killed Sunday in Saline County when a 16-year-old driver crossed the center lines and hit her head-on. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported on Sunday evening that Jennifer Michelle Wangerin, 38, was driving east on Magnolia Road at 4:36 p.m. in a Dodge Ram 3500 when Joseph Owens, 16, of Solomon, driving a Jeep Commander, crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit Wangerin head-on.
SALINA, KS
signalscv.com

Two car crash closes part of Magic Mountain Parkway

A two car collision on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. closed down the eastbound side of Magic Mountain Parkway just east of Valencia Boulevard. According to witnesses at the scene, a black four-door Genesis sedan was turning left into an apartment complex when it collided with a silver Mercedes sedan. Both cars appeared to be totaled.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 10

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bishop, Jerry William; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Carolan,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (7/7)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (7/7) At 8:21 a.m. utility problems were reported at 384 N. Washington Avenue. At 8:56 a.m. a report of cattle out was made at SW 50 Avenue & SW 30 Road. Controlled Burn. AT 10:23 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 1232...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Activities back on track at Sunflower Diversified Services

After almost two years of changing schedules and curtailing activities, clients and staff at Sunflower Diversified Services are back to a regular routine and enjoying a few new ventures. Covid had brought a number of out-of-the-ordinary challenges to Sunflower, which serves people with developmental disabilities and delays in central Kansas.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

KDHE warns of blue-green algae in these 14 Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — As sweltering heat and high temperatures push Kansans to cool off at the lake, state health officials want you to know that some lakes have harmful blue-green algae. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, were elevated to a hazard advisory on Friday, July...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Bringing the Great Bend zoo to you

From the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo... Why do frogs tap their toes? It's believed it may be a way to either lure prey closer to a frog or as a vibrational stimulus to keep their prey moving. Some also hypothesize that maybe the frogs are just excited to eat, in any case it's a pretty neat behavior!
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

