China's Vivo Asks Court to Lift Indian Bank Account Freeze

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has asked an Indian court to quash a decision by the country's financial crime agency to freeze its bank accounts, saying the move was "bad in law" and would harm business operations. In a filing to the Delhi High Court in...

US News and World Report

African States' Private Debts Three Times That Owed to China

LONDON (Reuters) - African countries' debts with China are a third of what they owe non-Chinese private lenders, while interest rates are just over half, according to a report published on Monday amid a debate about the role of the world's largest bilateral creditor. Chinese public and private lenders accounted...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Chinese Protesters Demanding Bank Deposits Tussle With Security Men

BEIJING (Reuters) - Several people protesting in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou over the freezing of deposits by some rural-based banks said they were injured on Sunday when heavy-handed security personnel dispersed the crowd. The banks froze millions of dollars worth of deposits in April, telling customers they were upgrading...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

US extends legal protection for Venezuelans for 18 months

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who fled their country’s humanitarian crisis and are in the United States under temporary legal protection will be allowed to remain for another 18 months, the Biden administration announced Monday. But advocates expressed disappointment that the government has left another 250,000 Venezuelans who made it to the United States at risk of being sent back. An estimated 343,000 Venezuelans already in the United States were given Temporary Protect Status, or TPS in March of 2021, allowing them the chance to legally live and work in the country for 18 months. Only they will be eligible for the extension that will run until March, 10, 2024. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called it “one of many ways the Biden administration is providing humanitarian support to Venezuelans at home and abroad, together with our regional partners. We will continue to work with our international partners to address the challenges of regional migration while ensuring our borders remain secure.”
IMMIGRATION
TechCrunch

Fintech startups lead the layoff wave

In 2021, fintech startups were the top recipients of venture capital globally, accounting for about 21% of dollars raised with $131.5 billion across 4,969 deals. So far in 2022, fintech startups are earning another, less favorable distinction — accounting for the third largest number of layoffs, by percentage, globally.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Singapore's policy quirk lures bank funding rush

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - Global banks are rushing to sell bonds in Singapore, where unique monetary settings have opened a favourable borrowing window that puts the city-state's debt markets on course for the biggest year of bank-capital raising in more than a decade.
WORLD
US News and World Report

EV Maker Rivian Plans to Cut Hundreds of Jobs - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive plans to cut hundreds of jobs, possibly around 5% of its total work force, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the company fell 6.6% to $29.87 in afternoon trade. Rivian had over 10,000 employees globally, as of...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Turkey's Erdogan Discuss Grain Exports, Ukrainian Ports

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he had held talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan on the need to unblock Ukraine's ports and resume its grain exports. "We appreciate (Turkish) support. Discussed the importance of unblocking (Ukrainian) ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Citron's Left Says Crypto Is a 'Complete Fraud'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Andrew Left, founder of Citron Research and one of the world’s best known short-sellers, on Monday described cryptocurrencies as a "fraud." Asked at a conference about fraud in financial markets where he saw potential fraud, Left told the audience: "I think crypto is just complete fraud, over and over and over."
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Six Things to Watch During Biden's Trip to the Middle East

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will confront a kaleidoscope of challenges when he travels to the Middle East this week, his first trip there since taking office. With the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in the rearview mirror, the United States is reassessing its role in the region at a time when its focus has shifted to Europe and Asia.
POTUS
US News and World Report

White House: Iran Set to Deliver Armed Drones to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Russian Lawmakers Propose Extending 'Gay Propaganda' Law to All Adults

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers have proposed extending a ban on the promotion of "non-traditional" sexual relationships to minors to include adults as well, a senior legislator said on Monday. Russia's existing "gay propaganda" law, passed in 2013, has been used to stop gay pride marches and detain gay rights...
LAW
US News and World Report

U.S. to Renew but Not Expand Humanitarian Protection for Venezuelans in the Country

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will renew but not expand Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans in the country, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday, a move that leaves tens of thousands of recently arrived Venezuelans without access to the humanitarian program. The Biden administration will...
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Ricardo Innovative Climate-Repairing Carbon Negative Technology to Support National Energy Security

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- As part of its mission to support the decarbonisation of the global energy sector, Ricardo, a world-class, strategic environmental and engineering consulting company, has received 3million GBP from the UK Government to design, install and operate a combined heat and power demonstrator plant with a carbon negative footprint which will showcase climate repairing technology. The plant will demonstrate the effectiveness of community scale greenhouse gas removal and clean energy using sustainably-sourced forestry waste. The funding is awarded through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) under the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005348/en/ Homested Farm carbon capture demonstrator site (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

China Warns Asian Nations to Avoid Being Used as 'Chess Pieces' by Powers

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by global powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in a speech in...
CHINA

