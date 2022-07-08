ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Why Kate Middleton's Wimbledon Looks All Feature the Same Special Accessory

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether she be wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress or a cool Alessandra Rich design, Kate always accessorizes her Wimbledon looks with a meaningful...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Middleton
Person
Prince William
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Tennis#Catherine Walker Co#Dolce Gabbana
Page Six

Pregnant Nicky, Tessa Hilton show off baby bumps in matching swimsuits

Sisters-in-law Nicky and Tessa Hilton are showing off their pregnancy progress poolside. The fashion designer, 38, and the model, 28, wore matching pink-and-purple Liberty floral one-piece swimsuits from A Pea in the Pod ($128) while lounging on Tuesday. “Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰,” Nicky wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait for the cousins to meet each other!” Tessa — who’s married to Nicky’s brother, Barron Hilton — commented, “Love you! So soon!” She reposted the same image on Wednesday, writing, “Matching bumps 🤰🏼🤰🏼The count down [sic] begins!” She cradled her budding belly in the sweet shot, while Nicky posed with one arm behind her head. Both...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's Fourth of July getaway! Duke and Duchess were spotted watching the parade in celeb-approved mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., with three-year-old Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex travelled to the trendy mountain town of Jackson Hole, Wyo., for the Fourth of July weekend, it has been reported. Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, were spotted watching the local parade with their three-year-old son Archie. The family, who live in the celeb...
JACKSON, WY
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Allegedly Leaked July Fourth Pictures To 'Steal Limelight' From Cambridges

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly made a move to “steal” the spotlight from Prince William and Kate Middleton. Geo News said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some royal fans “upset” after they “stole the limelight” from the future King and Queen Consort. This comes as many allegedly think they “deliberately leaked” photos from their Fourth of July outing, alongside their first-born son.
TENNIS
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
Elle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Archie Were Reportedly Spotted in Jackson Hole on Fourth of July

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie were seen out on the Fourth of July far from their Montecito, CA home, according to Express. The British outlet reports that a Facebook user shared photos on the platform of Meghan, Archie, and Harry out in Jackson Hole, WY, taking in the town's parade for the holiday. The photos have since circulated on social media. Archie wore a red, white, and blue baseball cap and sucked on a lollipop. Meghan, meanwhile, paired a white tank with skinny jeans and a tan wide-brimmed hat. Neither her nor Harry's faces were visible in photos.
People

Meghan Markle's New Pinky Ring Revealed — and It Has a Hidden Message for Women's Empowerment

Meghan Markle is known for her commitment to sustainable and meaningful fashion — and her latest style statement is no exception. The Duchess of Sussex debuted two new glittering diamond rings at the Invictus Games in April. She also wore the rings to Queen Elizabeth's recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They were on display during a playful moment with some of the younger royal family members during Trooping the Colour.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy