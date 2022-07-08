ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Angela Rayner: Tories will be out of power for ‘long time’ if they prop up Boris Johnson

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP17b_0gYlQMGu00

Angela Rayner has warned Tory MPs they will be out of power “for a long time” if they continue to “prop up” Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson has stepped down as Conservative Party leader but will remain as “caretaker” prime minister until his successor is elected.

Speaking about the situation, Ms Rayner suggested change is needed “immediately” because the government can’t “limp on”.

“For them to continue to prop him up, would be, I think, an act that would see the Conservative Party out of power for a long time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeremy Hunt pledges defence spending hike to 3% of GDP

Jeremy Hunt has pledged to increase defence spending and cancel “unthinkable” planned cuts to the size of the Army in the face of the threat posed by Vladimir Putin’s Russia.The Tory leadership hopeful said he would spend 3% of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the size of the economy, on defence by 2028 if he were elected to succeed Boris Johnson.Without doing so, the UK risks slipping further down the Nato defence spending league table, he warned.The former foreign secretary would also stop the cuts set out in the 2021 Spending Review in his first Budget, as “now...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

New prime minister to be revealed on 5 September

The new prime minister will be revealed on 5 September, dashing the hopes of many Conservative MPs that Boris Johnson could be forced out of No 10 sooner.The Conservative Party stuck to its expected timetable for the leadership contest, after grassroots Tories appeared to fight off the push to remove the prime minister faster.Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, said the party’s volunteers had insisted upon “sufficient opportunities for hustings” around the country in August.“We have reached a satisfactory agreement on that,” he told journalists – leaving Mr Johnson a further eight weeks in Downing Street...
WORLD
The Independent

Moray Council leader ‘steps aside’ from Conservative Party over ‘poor behaviour’

A Scottish Conservative councillor has renounced his party affiliation to sit as an independent over concerns about “poor behaviour” within the party locally and nationally.Moray councillor Neil McLennan was elected as co-leader of the council just eight weeks ago.The Press and Journal reported that Councillor McLennan’s colleague Kathleen Robertson, will lead the council on a sole basis.I have witnessed behaviours within the local party network which do not sit well with me personally nor would appear to fit well with Conservative party valuesNeil McLennanCouncillor McLennan said he will reassess issues following the conclusion of the Conservative Party leadership election this...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: New prime minister to be revealed on 5 September

The new prime minister will be revealed on 5 September after the Conservative party announced the leadership race rules.Many Tory MPs wanted Boris Johnson forced out more quickly but grassroots Conservatives appeared to fight off an attempt to remove him before then.Candidates in the race to be the next leader will be whittled down to two by several rounds of voting among MPs before the vote goes to the Tory membership.The first vote by MPs will take place on Wednesday, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories said after the group met on Monday evening.The...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

MPs approve controversial moves to allow agency workers to replace strikers

Ministers have been accused of introducing a “scab charter” after their plans to allow agency workers to replace strikers were approved in the Commons.MPs voted 289 to 202, majority 87, in favour of the regulations, which were brought forward in response to the rail dispute which has seen thousands of workers go on strike in recent weeks.Business minister Jane Hunt said change is needed to remove the “outdated blanket ban” on employment businesses supplying agency workers to cover official industrial action.She told the Commons: “Some trade unions appear to us to be looking to create maximum disruption in a bid...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sunak pledges to cut taxes – once inflation is under control

Rishi Sunak is set to launch his bid to become prime minister with a pledge to cut taxes – but only once inflation has been brought back under control.At his campaign launch event on Tuesday, the former chancellor will insist he has a plan to deal with the economic “headwinds” the country is facing, saying it is a matter of “when” not “if” the tax burden starts to fall.He will receive heavyweight support from another ex-chancellor, Lord Lamont, who said Mr Sunak had the courage to take the “tough decisions” needed to deal the “extremely serious” economic situation.We need a...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sir Mo Farah: The truth is I’m not who you think I am

Sir Mo Farah has revealed in a BBC documentary that he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child.The four-time Olympic champion said “the truth is I’m not who you think I am,” adding he needs to tell his real story “whatever the cost” in the documentary titled The Real Mo Farah.The father-of-four, 39, said: “Most people know me as Mo Farah but its not my name or it’s not the reality.“The real story is I was born in Somaliland, north of Somalia, as Hussein Abdi Kahin. Despite what I’ve said in the past, my parents...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Shapps attacks train drivers’ strike vote: ‘As PM I would stand up to unions’

Grant Shapps has sought to bolster his campaign to become prime minister with a tweet condemning strike votes by train drivers.After members of the Aslef union working for eight train operators voted overwhelming to stop work in a pay dispute, the transport secretary tweeted: “Unions linked to Labour have announced train driver strikes.“On a salary of almost £60,000, it isn’t fair for train drivers to hurt those on lower wages with more walk-outs.“As prime minister, I would stand up to the unions and make it harder to hold our country to ransom.”Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said: “We don’t...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tories#Uk#The Conservative Party
The Independent

Spotlight on Nadhim Zahawi over personal finances after tax investigations surface

Tory leadership candidate Nadhim Zahawi has fallen under scrutiny on account of his finances, which have been investigated by both the National Crime Agency and Serious Fraud Office.The new chancellor is believed to be one of the richest politicians in the House of Commons, with an estimated net worth of up to £100 million.Mr Zahawi has been lauded as a modern British success story. Born in Baghdad to a Kurdish family, he and his family were forced to flee Saddam Hussein’s reign during the 1970s and took refuge in the UK. In 2000, he founded the polling company YouGov, before...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: The message to those of us with diabetes is: you’re on your own

The letter from Whipps Cross Hospital came as no surprise: my regular check-up for type 1 autoimmune diabetes had been cancelled. For the second time.It was supposed to be a phone consultation and it goes without saying that these are vastly inferior to seeing the doctor in person. Another fresh call has been scheduled for March 2023, which will be nearly two years since my last contact. I’m putting the odds of it actually going ahead at, hmmm, shall we say 10/1? That’s an implied probability of 9.1 per cent. Sounds about right to me.The fact that I managed a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Teachers’ leaders express ‘grave concern’ over Andrea Jenkyns’ gesture

Teachers’ leaders have written to education minister Andrea Jenkyns following an “obscene gesture” she made to the public outside Downing Street last week.Ms Jenkyns made the gesture last Thursday and later said she had been provoked by a “baying mob”.The letter, sent on Monday by the NEU teaching union and the NAHT and ASCL school leaders’ unions, as well as Jon Richards, assistant general secretary of Unison, expressed “grave concern at the footage of you making an obscene gesture to crowds outside Downing Street last week”.“As representatives of the teachers, leaders and support staff who run our nation’s schools and...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy