Angela Rayner: Tories will be out of power for ‘long time’ if they prop up Boris Johnson

Angela Rayner has warned Tory MPs they will be out of power “for a long time” if they continue to “prop up” Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson has stepped down as Conservative Party leader but will remain as “caretaker” prime minister until his successor is elected.

Speaking about the situation, Ms Rayner suggested change is needed “immediately” because the government can’t “limp on”.

“For them to continue to prop him up, would be, I think, an act that would see the Conservative Party out of power for a long time.”