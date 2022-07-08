ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Boeing threatens to cancel Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft unless given exemption from safety requirements

By Helen Coffey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cl7y3_0gYlQLOB00
Boeing 737 MAX 10 (Flickr/North Charleston)

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has suggested it could pull the latest model of its 737 MAX, currently in the process of getting its certification, unless it is made exempt from certain safety regulations which come into force in 2023.

More than 600 of the 737 MAX 10, the highest capacity version of this aircraft type, have been ordered by airlines worldwide.

However, there’s a snag - from next year, new aviation regulations are being introduced in the US.

In 2020, Congress passed the Aircraft Safety and Certification Reform Act, stipulating that new planes must comply with the latest crew alert regulations mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in order to be certified from 2023 onwards.

The 737 MAX range doesn’t include this technology, as it’s based on an aircraft first designed in the 1960s, reports One Mile at a Time.

If the MAX 10 misses the 2022 cut-off for certification, its flight deck would have to be fitted with new safety technology, raising costs and requiring further training for pilots.

The latter requirement would be particularly detrimental, as one of the jet’s biggest draws is that it can be flown by pilots familiar with the 737 without extra training.

In response, Boeing’s CEO, David Calhoun, hinted that the entire project could be pulled if the aircraft isn’t made exempt from the new rules or given an extension until they come into force.

He told Aviation Week:“The [737-10] is a little bit of an all-or-nothing.

“I think our case is persuasive enough [to be granted an extension]... This is a risk I’m willing to take. If I lose the fight, I lose the fight.”

Mr Calhoun added: “If you go through the things we’ve been through, the debts that we’ve had to accumulate, our ability to respond, or willingness to see things through even a world without the MAX 10 is not that threatening.”

He said that, while he doesn’t expect to have to cancel the jet - “I believe the outcome is going to be favourable and that we’re going to have a [737-10] flying out there, regardless of timing” - it is a possibility.

“It’s just a risk,” he said.

Boeing’s 737 MAX series has been under higher scrutiny after two fatal crashes involving Boeing 737 MAX jets occurred in 2018 and 2019 respectively, killing everyone on board.

Both crashes were tied to a design flaw involving the Manoeuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) of the MAX series.

Comments / 35

Tell the Truth
1d ago

The commercial airplanes are used to carry hundreds of passengers from point A to point B. Safety should always be your priority. If you got a problem to do that, go to the third world to conduct your business where bribery will solve all your problem.

Reply(1)
18
Am Me
3d ago

Don't give the Big Corporation anything, make them build it right or close up shop.

Reply(2)
36
Paul Dean
1d ago

Corporate headquarters was originally in Seattle. They pulled up and moved to Chicago. "They" wanted something that was more accessible for busy. Now they are once again moving. This time to Virginian. Closer to their big ticket government friends. Management is about show and hard profits. The family oriented business is long gone. Their dodge of the 737 requirements is about profit margin. They have buildings full of designer's, Upgrading would not be a problem. But 60's era technology is cheap. Cheap, the new Boeing standard.

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Aviation Safety#Aircraft#Max
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious US military plane days away from breaking another flight record

The U.S. military’s drone spaceplane is just days away from breaking another flight duration record and no one knows what its purpose is. The X-37B’s latest mission began on May 17, 2020, Boeing said at the time of its launch, without disclosing the purpose of its mission. Now the spacecraft has marked 775 days in orbit as of Friday and is just days away from breaking the 780-day in-orbit endurance record set on its previous mission in 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fortune

$10,000 offers to get off a plane, CEO apologies and free pizza: Here’s how a massive labor shortage and pent-up demand helped create a chaotic summer for airlines

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Each holiday weekend this summer has ended in chaos for many travelers facing huge numbers of flight cancellations and delays. July Fourth weekend could likely be more of the same.
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

High-altitude hot air balloons are the newest US weapon against Russia and China

If you can't beat them then fly high above them. That seems to be the Pentagon's latest plan for beating Russia and China in the arms race. The U.S. is investing in high-altitude inflatables that can conduct surveillance from between 60,000 and 90,000 feet, according to a report from Politico. The balloons will be added to the Pentagon’s extensive surveillance network and could eventually serve to track hypersonic weapons.
MILITARY
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Water pours through plane ceiling and into cabin on British Airways flight

A video captured the moment that water poured through the ceiling and into the plane cabin on a British Airways flight.The incident occurred onboard flight BA292 from London Heathrow to Washington DC on 10 June towards the end of the seven-hour transatlantic crossing.In footage filmed in the cabin, water can be seen cascading down from overhead, with another clip showing it dripping down the stairs of the double-decker A380 aircraft.Crew had evidently tried to stem the flow with what appear to be blue blankets.British Airways said the issue occurred due to a fault with a water storage unit at the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

First Flight For China’s H-20 Stealth Bomber Could Be Imminent: Report

Evidence is mounting that China’s highly anticipated next-generation stealth bomber is being readied to fly. China’s state-run media has dropped a strong hint that the first flight of the country’s long-awaited H-20, the next-generation bomber that’s expected to be a broad counterpart to America’s stealth bomber, could be imminent. An article, published yesterday in the Communist Party-affiliated Global Times newspaper reports that an official at the Chinese Flight Test Establishment, or CFTE, told visiting officials that China is preparing to conduct a flight test of a new aircraft. The remark is attributed to Ge Heping, the party chief of the CFTE, and the official visit is described as a “rally meeting … to mobilize personnel involved in the test.”
MILITARY
CNBC

Economy passengers could soon lie down on airplanes—meet the airline that's doing it first

Economy flights practically guarantee a stiff neck, a child kicking the back of your seat and competition with your seatmate to claim the middle seat's armrests. One airline wants to cure to these traveling ailments: Air New Zealand recently announced the world's first lie-flat "pods" for economy class airplanes, set to debut in 2024. The concept, called "Skynest," has been in research and development for five years and will likely feature two rows of three stacked bunk beds for a total of six full-length sleeping pods. The beds will be installed on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and will exist in addition to regular seating sections.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

739K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy