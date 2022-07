KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person is dead and five others are hurt after gunfire erupted late Sunday outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, authorities said. Update 5:52 a.m. EDT July 11: According to KSHB-TV and KMBC-TV, a Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman said a disturbance broke out about 11 p.m. at Westport Ale House on Broadway Boulevard in Westport. The disturbance continued outside the bar, where shots were fired, the spokesman said.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO