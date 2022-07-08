ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jefferson City councilman’s take on city pay raise

By Name
kwos.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s it going to take for Jefferson City’s Council to approve a pay raise for city...

kwos.com

Comments / 1

Related
KRMS Radio

Public Hearing Scheduled For Camdenton Super Project

A public hearing is set for this week in Camdenton to take comments for, or against, a re-zoning request for some 609 acres which are expected to eventually become part of a major development. The planning and zoning commission will hold the public hearing which is seeking to change the...
CAMDENTON, MO
kwos.com

Was there another fix for Missouri’s roads?

Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Road work taking place on Highway 54 bridge in Jefferson Cith this week

Drivers may experience some delays on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City this week. MoDOT will be doing maintenance work on eastbound lanes of the Highway 54 bridge today through Thursday. One lane of the highway will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every day. The ramp onto 54 from West Main Street will also be closed.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

JC Diocese priest named in embezzlement case

A retired Jefferson City Diocese priest is being accused of embezzling from St. Stanislaus Church in Wardsville. The Diocese says the investigation revealed that Father Ignazio Medina wrote checks to himself and a sibling from a church account totaling $300,000. The Diocese says Medina has since repaid the church. Father Medina pastored at Wardsville for 9 – years and at several other churches as well. The FBI is investigating and the Bishop is calling for an independent church trial into the case.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Mizzou is still Columbia’s largest employer; VU now third on list

The University of Missouri is still Boone County’s largest employer, by far. Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated’s (REDI) website says Mizzou has 8,612 employees. It’s followed by the number two employer, which is University Hospital and Clinics, also known as MU Health Care. They have more than 5,200 employees. Columbia Public Schools (CPS) and the city of Columbia are also two of Boone County’s top ten employers.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

B.R.A.K.E.S. educational driving training in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY- B.R.A.K.E.S. hosted one of its educational driving training sessions today in Jefferson City. The session was held at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Emergency Vehicle Operation Course. B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for "Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe," is training over 160 parents and teenagers this weekend. B.R.A.K.E.S. is...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Fulton man headed to prison on meth conviction

A Fulton man will spend the next ten years in prison. Antonio Beard was sentenced after pleading guilty to meth possession and gun charges. Beard was arrested after a raid at his Fulton home in 2019.
FULTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Voter Registration Is Up In Missouri. There Is One Major Reason Why

This November, we will have the midterm elections. I have often thought that this could be the most voted on mid-term election in the history of our country. From local elections that affect us in Sedalia and our bordering towns, and our state as a whole. The right to vote, and having our voices heard, is something we all should take seriously. Especially with a senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Two Separate Developments Start Taking Shape In Lake Ozark

Future development in Lake Ozark is taking shape with blasting and clearing continuing along Route-242 between Business-54 and the end of the parkway. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry says, currently, that work involves two different projects which area taking place simultaneously…“One of our local entrepreneurs has developed a plan to put in some storage units at that site. His long-term plan involves 600 individual units and in order to have enough space to do that, he needed to get rid of some rock. And then on the other side of the road earlier this year, Rambolt excavating was approved for a permit to do some rock processing and quarrying on that site.”
LAKE OZARK, MO
kjluradio.com

Marshall man arrested for attacking Columbia police officer

A Saline County man is arrested for attacking a Columbia police officer near Stephens Lake Park. Malachi Benton, 24, of Marshall, was arrested late Thursday night. He’s facing charges of first-degree assault and resisting arrest. The incident began shortly before midnight in the 2400 block of E. Broadway when...
MARSHALL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy