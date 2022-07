One person is dead after being struck by a car on I-40 just before midnight on Thursday evening, Oklahoma City police said.

Police say the crash happened eastbound lanes right by Western.

I-40 was shut down for a few hours, but it has since reopened.

Police have not yet identified the victim killed in the crash.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the accident.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.