Wyoming State

Oil and gas, green groups both pan reduced lease sale

By Dustin Bleizeffer
WyoFile
WyoFile
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oil and gas companies successfully bid for the right to develop 71,251 federal acres across the West in the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s first onshore oil and gas lease sale since President Joe Biden took office. Most of the newly leased federal minerals are in Wyoming — 67,627 subsurface acres,...

wyofile.com

Comments / 0

