Scarlet Sunrise: Ryan Day ranked as top Big Ten coach for second straight year

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
Ryan Day was named the top coach in the Big Ten. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Ryan Day has proven everything he needs to in order to be considered a top-tier college football coach — and he’s only three seasons into his career.

For the second straight offseason, Day was named the top coach in the Big Ten by CBS Sports this week, topping the other 13 in the league despite not winning the conference crown a year ago. Day beat out Jim Harbaugh, Kirk Ferentz, Paul Chryst and James Franklin, who rounded out the top five, according to the rankings.

The Buckeyes already have two Big Ten titles, two trips to the College Football Playoff and a national title game appearance during Day’s tenure, and they have a great chance to get back there this fall. That’s what makes Day so elite — the best in the Big Ten.

ICYMI: Tim May Podcast episode

Ohio State has two new conference members. The Big Ten was aggressive in adding schools, an idea it shied away from at this time last year. And college football will never be the same.

The Big Ten made the move to add USC and UCLA, two traditional Pac-12 heavy-hitters, into the conference Thursday, getting its total membership to 16 schools — with the potential for more to be on the way.

So on the latest episode of the Tim May Podcast, Tim is bringing in a big-time guest to analyze the fallout of the latest round of expansion, one that includes the Big Ten. Tim is joined by Beau Bishop from 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, the flagship radio station for Ohio State football.

The two Columbus heavyweights break down every angle of the aggressive move by Kevin Warren and the Big Ten to add USC and UCLA, including where the Buckeyes have the biggest advantages over the rest of the league moving forward. You will not want to miss that and plenty more news and analysis and in another edition of the Tim May Podcast.

Buckeyes leaf for five-star defensive lineman

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, USC is in the lead for five-star Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei at 53.8 percent. However, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons believes the team to beat for Uiagalelei’s commitment is currently Ohio State.

Simmons even put it on record during

“If I had to pick a favorite right now to land Matayo, I would pick Ohio State because of (defensive line coach) Larry Johnson, the resume and just how they’ve connected with not just Matayo, but the people around him as well,” Simmons said on the Simmons Scoop show.

Uiagalelei took an official visit to Columbus on June 10 before heading to USC and Oregon in the following two weeks. While he has only visited Ohio State twice, Uiagalelei told Simmons in May that he is very impressed by Johnson and his ability to prepare defensive linemen for the NFL.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you'll not only have access to the everything that's happening with the Buckeyes, but you'll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Already signed up? Don't forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers claim district violated Ohio labor laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A union representing Columbus City Schools teachers said the district’s move to strip a group of educators of their union status violates Ohio labor laws. The Columbus Education Association, which represents nearly 4,500 educators in Columbus schools, filed an unfair labor practice charge with...
COLUMBUS, OH
travelawaits.com

14 Restaurants In Columbus, Ohio Perfect For Outdoor Dining

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. Winters can be long in Ohio, making outdoor dining once the sun peeks out and days become long even more of an experience to treasure. If you have not been to Columbus in a while or have never even thought...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Interim CEO named for OSU James Cancer Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Dr. David Cohn has been named the new interim Chief Executive Officer of the The James Cancer Hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Cohn is a gynecologic oncologist and has worked at The James for more than 20 years. NBC4 Digital Anchor...
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

On3.com

