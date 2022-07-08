Scarlet Sunrise: Ryan Day ranked as top Big Ten coach for second straight year

Ryan Day was named the top coach in the Big Ten. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Ryan Day ranked as top Big Ten coach for second straight year

Ryan Day has proven everything he needs to in order to be considered a top-tier college football coach — and he’s only three seasons into his career.

For the second straight offseason, Day was named the top coach in the Big Ten by CBS Sports this week, topping the other 13 in the league despite not winning the conference crown a year ago. Day beat out Jim Harbaugh, Kirk Ferentz, Paul Chryst and James Franklin, who rounded out the top five, according to the rankings.

The Buckeyes already have two Big Ten titles, two trips to the College Football Playoff and a national title game appearance during Day’s tenure, and they have a great chance to get back there this fall. That’s what makes Day so elite — the best in the Big Ten.

Ohio State has two new conference members. The Big Ten was aggressive in adding schools, an idea it shied away from at this time last year. And college football will never be the same.

The Big Ten made the move to add USC and UCLA, two traditional Pac-12 heavy-hitters, into the conference Thursday, getting its total membership to 16 schools — with the potential for more to be on the way.

So on the latest episode of the Tim May Podcast, Tim is bringing in a big-time guest to analyze the fallout of the latest round of expansion, one that includes the Big Ten. Tim is joined by Beau Bishop from 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, the flagship radio station for Ohio State football.

The two Columbus heavyweights break down every angle of the aggressive move by Kevin Warren and the Big Ten to add USC and UCLA, including where the Buckeyes have the biggest advantages over the rest of the league moving forward. You will not want to miss that and plenty more news and analysis and in another edition of the Tim May Podcast.

Buckeyes leaf for five-star defensive lineman

According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, USC is in the lead for five-star Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei at 53.8 percent. However, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons believes the team to beat for Uiagalelei’s commitment is currently Ohio State.

Simmons even put it on record during

“If I had to pick a favorite right now to land Matayo, I would pick Ohio State because of (defensive line coach) Larry Johnson, the resume and just how they’ve connected with not just Matayo, but the people around him as well,” Simmons said on the Simmons Scoop show.

Uiagalelei took an official visit to Columbus on June 10 before heading to USC and Oregon in the following two weeks. While he has only visited Ohio State twice, Uiagalelei told Simmons in May that he is very impressed by Johnson and his ability to prepare defensive linemen for the NFL.

