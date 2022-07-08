Gators keep it rolling in 904 area with Marcus Stokes, Treyaun Webb

New Florida commits and top Penn State targets Marcus Stokes and Treyaun Webb. (Photo courtesy of Webb)

Florida has landed three surprise commitments this week after picking up two more Thursday from Marcus Stokes and Treyaun Webb. Their pledges are significant for a few reasons.

The Gators now have their quarterback and running back for the 2023 class, which is ranked No. 15 nationally in the On3 Consensus, and both players will be active recruiters in this cycle. UF quickly rebounded from Jaden Rashada by flipping Stokes less than two weeks later. And with in-state RB targets Cedric Baxter Jr. (Texas) and Richard Young (Alabama) trending elsewhere, Webb was a must-get.

Both prospects also hail from the 904 area, with Stokes attending Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach and Webb at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville. Former Florida players Fred Weary, Ciatrick Fason, Lito Sheppard and Gus Scott declared Jacksonville as “Gator Country” in Sharif Denson‘s must-watch commitment video, and the addition of Stokes and Webb provides more Duuuval talent.

And with that, it’s important for UF to take care of its own backyard and prevent out-of-state programs from poaching priority targets from Florida. Stokes had been committed to Penn State since April and was recruiting Webb to the Nittany Lions. They officially visited Happy Valley together on June 10 and Webb was predicted to PSU by several recruiting analysts. Keep both players home is huge for the Gators.

Check out these July 1 tweets from Webb and a Florida fan. Funny how things can change in a week.

Gators Online previews the 2022 football season with a breakdown of each position group, starting with the UF quarterbacks.

previews the 2022 football season with a breakdown of each position group, starting with the UF quarterbacks. Gators Online Podcast: Sean Kelley talks new gig as Voice of the Gators, his play-by-play career, broadcasting style and more.

Florida baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan secured a commitment Thursday from Southern Mississippi right-hander Hurston Waldrep.

UF men’s hoops is adding to its 2021-22 season non-conference schedule with a neutral-site game against Ohio on Dec. 14 in Tampa.

