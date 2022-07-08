Newsstand: Two former Notre Dame women's basketball players to participate in WNBA three-point competition

Former Notre Dame women's basketball star Arike Ogunbowale now plays for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Last week, it was announced four former Notre Dame women’s basketball players made the WNBA All-Star Game. Two of them will partake in the three-point competition to kick off the weekend on Saturday.

Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings and Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm will shoot for a three-point shooting championship at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.

Ogunbowale is no stranger to winning hardware during All-Star weekend. She was the All-Star Game MVP last season. Loyd is a four-time All-Star and Ogunbowale’s elder stateswoman of sorts. Loyd is shooting 38.7% from three-point range this season. She’s made 55 triples. Ogunbowale is shooting 37.2% from long range. She’s made 67 shots from deep.

Ogunbowale and Loyd will be joined by Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young in the All-Star Game at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Notre Dame tweets of the day

Wholesome content.

Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough his giving back to his hometown community.

In case you needed a reminder of where Folsom (Calif.) High four-star wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. will play his college ball. Flores Jr. committed to the Irish over Georgia and Ohio State on July 3. He’s listed as the No. 12 prospect in the state of California in the class of 2023.

Quote of the day

“Coach Freeman’s message to me was to find out the ‘real’ in the school and what’s the best fit for me mostly. I think he is great; I’d like to meet with him again.”

— Four-star cornerback Terhyon Nichols of Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow on his Notre Dame visit.

