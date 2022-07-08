Newsstand: Two former Notre Dame women's basketball players to participate in WNBA three-point competition

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Two former Notre Dame women's basketball players to participate in WNBA three-point competition

By Tyler Horka
 3 days ago
Former Notre Dame women's basketball star Arike Ogunbowale now plays for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.

Last week, it was announced four former Notre Dame women’s basketball players made the WNBA All-Star Game. Two of them will partake in the three-point competition to kick off the weekend on Saturday.

Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings and Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm will shoot for a three-point shooting championship at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.

Ogunbowale is no stranger to winning hardware during All-Star weekend. She was the All-Star Game MVP last season. Loyd is a four-time All-Star and Ogunbowale’s elder stateswoman of sorts. Loyd is shooting 38.7% from three-point range this season. She’s made 55 triples. Ogunbowale is shooting 37.2% from long range. She’s made 67 shots from deep.

Ogunbowale and Loyd will be joined by Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young in the All-Star Game at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough his giving back to his hometown community.

Folsom (Calif.) High four-star wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. will play his college ball. Flores Jr. committed to the Irish over Georgia and Ohio State on July 3. He's listed as the No. 12 prospect in the state of California in the class of 2023.

"Coach Freeman's message to me was to find out the 'real' in the school and what's the best fit for me mostly. I think he is great; I'd like to meet with him again."

Four-star cornerback Terhyon Nichols of Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow on his Notre Dame visit.

Countdown to kickoff: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State only 58 days away

Making sense of the Irish's stance in conference realignment drama

Mailbag: Notre Dame 2023 QB recruiting, Ronan Hanafin, Peyton Bowen, more

Lucky Charms: Intriguing 2023 defensive back sets Notre Dame visit

WATCH: The Mike Goolsby Show, talking Notre Dame football & recruiting

Report: Four names in the mix in search for next Notre Dame baseball head coach

