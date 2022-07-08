ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FORECAST: Drying Out For The Weekend With Lower Humidity

By Mark Johnson
newsnet5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Get ready for a fabulous weekend!. Rain shuts down overnight with MUCH more comfortable air settling in. We're in the 70s to kick off this weekend with lower humidity! It will get windy Saturday with gusts near 30 mph out of...

www.news5cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

newsnet5

FORECAST: Cranking up the heat before storms return

CLEVELAND — We are cranking up the heat today! It will be much hotter today with temperatures soaring to around 90 degrees! It's looking dry during the day, but as a cold front approaches the area late on Monday/early Tuesday, scattered showers and storms will return to the area. The best chance for rain will be from 12 AM until 10am on Tuesday. We will be watching for any stronger storms tonight. There is a low Marginal Risk a few storms could be strong to marginally severe with a brief 50-60 mph wind gust.
CLEVELAND, OH
newsnet5

FORECAST: Intense Summer Heat Returns Monday with Storms Late Monday

CLEVELAND — Weather tonight will be comfortable and quiet with temps dipping to the 60s for most spots. Monday is much hotter! Temps will climb to around 90 as a warm front lifts north. Most of the day looks dry, but as a cold front approaches the area late on Monday/early Tuesday, widely scattered showers and storms will return to the area.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Air quality alert in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) – An air quality alert is in effect through midnight Monday in Northeast Ohio. The advisory is for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties. Air quality levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including the elderly, small children and people with breathing difficulties. The...
ASHTABULA, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Heinen’s Rotunda is fully open & Kenny’s grocery shopping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Heinen’s is thrilled to have the downtown store fully re-opened after the pandemic and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton ate his way through the beautiful rotunda reminding everyone everything the unique grocery store has to offer. Click here to learn more about Heinen’s downtown Cleveland store.
CLEVELAND, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Geauga Parks Hosts Summer Horse Back Rides

Attention Geauga equestrians! Four free summertime horseback rides with Naturalist Dottie Drockton are now open for registration, including some great training opportunities for your favorite horse. To peruse this season’s offerings and sign up for any that interest you, visit www.geaugaparkdistrict.org and click Programs & Events, then filter by program...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mitchell’s Ice Cream announces summer hours

For summer, Mitchell’s Ice Cream shops will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Created by brothers Pete and Mike Mitchell, the ice cream chain has nine locations in Beachwood, Shaker Heights, Solon, Strongsville, Westlake, Avon, Cleveland’s Uptown neighborhood, Rocky River and its flagship location in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

27 Specialty Food Shops and Markets in Cleveland You Should Have Visited By Now

Real ones know the restaurant scene in Cleveland for its multitude of diverse culinary options. You can get great Ethiopian and Guatemalan, Vietnamese and Jamaican. So it's no surprise that our specialty food market scene is just as diverse. From pierogi markets and ethnic grocers and local butchers to healthy, organic food shops, home brewery shops and Italian grocery stores, Cleveland has it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

First Look: Gingham Market, Opening Saturday, July 9 in Lakewood

Ever since opening Gatherings Kitchen in Lakewood, Ruth Kostadinov has had her eye on the next-door space, a charming corner storefront on Madison. It would take approximately 13 years for Kostadinov to snag that property, but she would have to wait another few years before realizing her ultimate dream of opening a gourmet prepared foods market.
LAKEWOOD, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

What Cleveland's Blazing Paddles Paddlefest Means for Environmental Recovery

Kayak, canoe and paddleboard the Cuyahoga River, racing beneath the fireboat that doused the flames when the river caught fire in 1969, during this annual event. kayak, canoe and stand-up paddleboarding enthusiasts are expected for the fourth annual Blazing Paddles Paddlefest July 23. The 2-, 5.4- and 13-mile races, as well as the 8.6-mile recreational course, will pass under an arc of water pumped from the same fireboat that doused the flames when the Cuyahoga River famously caught on fire in 1969, symbolizing how Cleveland has become a poster child for environmental recovery in the last 50 years. “We have an opportunity to continue the national conversation,” says Jim Ridge, event organizer and founder of Share the River. "Clean water is not a drag on the economy; it serves as an economic driver, and it’s a way to attract people here. We see that in the rise of waterfront development along the Cuyahoga River. People want to work and play here.” sharetheriver.com.
CLEVELAND, OH

