A motorcyclist lost his life in a fatal crash Sunday in Perry Township in Allen County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol states that just after 5:00 p.m., a 2005 GMC Envoy driven by 19-year-old Michaela Cosart of Harrod was heading eastbound on State Route 117 and was approaching stopped traffic. Ms. Cosart then lost control of her vehicle, crossing the centerline into the westbound traffic lane. A 2014 Harley Davidson, being driven by 56-year-old Patrick Woods of Cairo, was heading westbound on State Route 117 and collided with the GMC Envoy.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO