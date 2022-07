MALTA, N.Y. — On Friday, Alyssa Houle and Kaitlyn Beck celebrated the grand opening of their new hair salon in Malta. To mark the grand opening of the Malta location of Dollhouse & Co., Houle and Beck hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening event at Dollhouse & Co. located at 1105 Ellsworth Boulevard in the town of Malta. Friends and family of Houle and Beck as well as various leaders from across the Capital Region, all gathered at Dollhouse & Co. to celebrate and congratulate Houle and Beck.

MALTA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO