ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine Foreign Minister at G20 Accuses Russia of Playing 'Hunger Games'

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Friday accused Russia of playing "hunger games" and said...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
US News and World Report

China Warns Asian Nations to Avoid Being Used as 'Chess Pieces' by Powers

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by global powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in a speech in...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Hunger#G20
The Associated Press

US tells China its support for Russia complicates relations

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at a time when they are already beset by rifts and enmity over numerous other issues, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart on Saturday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi blamed the U.S. for the downturn in relations and said that American policy has been derailed by what he called a misperception of China as a threat. “Many people believe that the United States is suffering from a China-phobia,” he said, according to a Chinese statement. “If such threat-expansion is allowed to grow, U.S. policy toward China will be a dead end with no way out.” In five hours of talks in their first-to-face meeting since October, Blinken said he expressed deep concern about China’s stance on Russia’s actions in Ukraine and did not believe Beijing’s protestations that it is neutral in the conflict.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Russia Signals an End to U.N. Aid Into Syria From Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russia on Friday signaled an end to a long-running U.N. aid operation into northwest Syria from Turkey after vetoing a one-year extension and then failing in its own push for a six-month renewal and greater international reconstruction efforts. The current U.N. Security Council mandate for U.N. humanitarian...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine can retake land recently captured by Russia, Johnson tells Zelensky

Boris Johnson has told Volodymyr Zelensky he believes Ukraine can retake territory recently captured by Russia in a call about the latest situation in the war-torn nation.The Prime Minister on Tuesday reiterated the UK’s commitment to helping Kyiv defend itself and rebuild, as the Ukrainian president thanked Mr Johnson for a further £100 million in support.The pair also discussed how to quickly get grain out of Ukraine, with Mr Johnson saying the UK “stood ready to help in any way possible”, according to a Downing Street spokeswoman.Updated President @ZelenskyyUa on progress made at @G7 and @NATO last week.I believe the...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
International Business Times

Putin Warns Of Long War As West Seeks To Unblock Ukraine's Grain Exports

Western officials on Friday tried to coax Russia into allowing Ukraine to ship its grain out to the world as the four-month-old war threatened to bring hunger to countries far away from the battlefields. Moscow for its part accused the West of waging economic warfare on Russia by attempting to...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Ukraine and Russia: What You Need to Know Right Now

(Reuters) - Ukrainian defenders battled to contain Russian forces along several fronts, officials said, as the United States urged China to align itself with the West in opposing the invasion following an ill-tempered G20 meeting. FIGHTING. * Russia is moving reserve forces from across the country and assembling them near...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy