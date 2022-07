Dell (Alienware) is kicking off its Black Friday in July Sale as its counter to Amazon Prime Day. There are plenty of great deals on Alienware and Dell XPS gaming laptops and desktops, gaming monitors, as well as electronics and accessories like gaming consoles and gaming chairs. There are a couple of coupon codes available that make some of these prices even better. Dell may add more deals throughout the week, and we'll be sure to add them.

