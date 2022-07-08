ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abenomics: How Shinzo Abe aimed to revitalise Japan's economy

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated on Friday, had aimed to transform the economy. He was the country's longest-serving prime minister, before standing down in the late summer of 2020. Perhaps the most high profile policy of his time in office was "Abenomics", the economic programme...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth 'deeply saddened' by death of Japan's Abe

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she was “deeply saddened” by the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday. "My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe," said the 96-year-old monarch, who added she had fond memories of meeting Abe and his wife during their 2016 visit to Britain.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Sacks Ukraine's Envoy to Germany, Other Ambassadors

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had dismissed several of Kyiv's senior envoys abroad, including the country's outspoken ambassador to Germany. Zelenskiy announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary and said new candidates were being readied for...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Threatens Broad Ukraine Offensive as U.S. Presses China Over War Stance

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian defenders battled on Saturday to contain Russian forces along several fronts, officials said, as the United States urged China to align itself with the West in opposing the invasion following an ill-tempered G20 meeting. A missile strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv wounded three civilians,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Putin Says Global Food Market Remains 'Tense' Amid Ukraine Fallout

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the situation on the global food market will remain "tense", amid the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine. Speaking at a televised meeting with officials, Putin said that Russia "will have to fulfil its obligations on food exports". Russia's...
ECONOMY
Reuters

United States supports Canada's decision to return turbine to Germany

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States supports Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the State Department said on Monday, a move aimed at ensuring continued flows of energy to Europe amid shortages that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Polish and Lithuanian leaders meet troops at NATO bottleneck

SZYPLISZKI, Poland (AP) — The presidents of NATO members Poland and Lithuania voiced confidence Thursday that allied troops can fully safeguard a strategically vital corridor, which links their countries, between Russian ally Belarus and a Russian Baltic Sea exclave. Concern over NATO’s ability to defend the Suwalki Gap, a 70-kilometer (43-mile) corridor between Poland and Lithuania, has rocketed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The bottleneck separates Belarus from the Kaliningrad exclave, where Russia’s Baltic Fleet — and nuclear-capable missiles — are based. Presidents Andrzej Duda of Poland and Gitanas Nauseda of Lithuania visited the sparsely populated area Thursday and met with NATO troops on the Polish and the Lithuanian side. “This is a very sensitive area and the eyes of an aggressor could potentially be directed here,” Nauseda said in Szypliszki, on the Polish side.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
US News and World Report

Putin Warns West: Sanctions Risk Energy Price Spike Catastrophe

LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Friday that continued sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine risked triggering catastrophic energy price rises for consumers around the world. Putin, who casts the sanctions imposed on Russia as a declaration of economic war, said that Western calls to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Junior Trade Minister Mordaunt Announces Bid to Be Next UK PM

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on Sunday launched her bid to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, becoming the ninth Conservative lawmaker to announce they are running. "Our leadership has to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more...
POLITICS
CNN

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss launches bid for Prime Minister

(CNN) — British Member of Parliament Liz Truss has joined the race to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party, outlining her campaign in an op-ed published Sunday in The Telegraph. "I am putting myself forward because I can lead, deliver and make the tough decisions. I...
POLITICS
BBC

RAF fighter jets deploy to Sweden and Finland training exercises

Six Royal Air Force fighter jets have flown to Finland and Sweden for joint training exercises, the MoD has said. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the deployment, which came at the request of both nations, underlined the UK's commitment to strengthening collective defence capabilities. The exercise also follows the countries'...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters swim in president's pool

Thousands of protesters in the Sri Lankan capital Colombo have taken over the president's residence. This footage shows demonstrators taking a swim in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's pool. Demonstrators have been demanding his resignation after months of protests over Sri Lanka's economic crisis.
ADVOCACY

