CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Clovis are asking individuals who purchased tiles from the Lyceum Theatre to be claimed by July 22. According to a news release from the city of Clovis, individuals purchased tiles in support of the Lyceum Theatre’s preservation. These tiles were previously located on the sidewalk at the entrance of the theater. Those tiles were removed when sidewalk improvements occurred as part of the theater’s renovation project.

CLOVIS, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO