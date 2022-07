Books can be large and weigh a lot, and they can also tear very quickly, although the feel of holding them and turning the pages is unmatched, and cannot be replicated with a tablet or an eReader in any way. That being said, eReaders offer the best way to consume books on the go, and they can also fit hundreds of your favorite novels and stories. These devices can also last for weeks on a single charge, making them convenient and the ultimate way to read books wherever you are.

