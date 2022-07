SAN MARCOS, Texas - The city of San Marcos will be accepting donations of fans to help those who do not have or cannot afford air conditioning during the summer. The city is asking for donations of new, 12-inch or larger multipurpose pedestal fans and 20-inch box fans. Cash or check financial donations are also accepted. All contributions will be used to purchase new fans for distribution to people in need of assistance.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO