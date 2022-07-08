ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hopkinton Today: Friday, July 8

By Jerry Spar
Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the...

WWLP

Mass Pike exit at Sturbridge to close Tuesday night

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning drivers about a ramp closure on the MassPike (I-90) at Sturbridge. The I-90 eastbound ramp at exit 78 (I-84 westbound) in Sturbridge will be closed from 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 13.
STURBRIDGE, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

An old Worcester home stands on the threshold of a new era, with new owners. Buying the Salisbury House at Highland and Harvard streets this spring as its new headquarters, Preservation Worcester plans a renovation project including a trades preservation school that will become the linchpin of its educational programming. A Salvage Shop in the basement will sell the historical bits and pieces that are treasures to renovators and restorers, either professional or amateur. Grants are already in place to support the new trades preservation program and Preservation Worcester hopes to begin in the fall with local tradespeople as instructors.
WORCESTER, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Wayne Morey, 83

Wayne S. Morey, 83, of Bellingham passed away at Milford Regional Hospital on July 7 after a period of declining health. He was born in Milford, the son of the late Raymond and Evelyn Morey. He had been a resident of Bellingham since December 1994 and previously lived in Hopkinton and Upton. He was a graduate of Milford High School class of 1956. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1956-59 on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Leyte with the rating of E5 fire control technician second class.
BELLINGHAM, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
burlington.org

Why are the Flags at half mast?

Please be advised that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has ordered that the United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset at all state buildings on Monday, July 11, 2022, the day of interment, in honor of Massachusetts Army National Guard Colonel Brett Patrick Conaway, of Natick, MA, who passed away on June 29, 2022.
BURLINGTON, MA
Dianna

Public Hearing Set For Proposed Kingston By-Law Regarding Farm Animals

"I am writing to inform you that over the past few months, The Agricultural Commission has heard from Kingston residents that live near or next to properties that have farm animals on sites. Concerns and complaints regarding these animals have been raised." Wrote Kingston's Animal Inspector Debra Mueller in a letter on June 29th addressing "Barn Book Families" and informing the public about the Commission, which has drafted a document regarding "The Keeping of Non-Commercial Farm Animals" within the town of Kingston, Massachusetts.
KINGSTON, MA
point2homes.com

7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
WAREHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

RAW VIDEO: Massive Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Hingham Property

A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around. According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10...
HINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Significant Interest in New Bedford’s Golf Course Project

As predicted by Economic Development officials in New Bedford, there is much interest in developing a proposed Advanced Manufacturing Complex on a 100-acre site at the Whaling City Golf Course off Hathaway Road. A spokesperson for New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said this week, there has been "significant" interest so...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston Carnival Community Kickoff at Carson Beach

Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston is kicking off Carnival season right here in the neighborhood!. On Saturday, July 16th from 10am-6pm, Carson Beach will be transformed into an island oasis with food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways, Boston Carnival bands, and masqueraders!. This is a free event but organizers...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Big Value Outlet to close its Dartmouth location permanently

Owners Dave and Jan Tatelbaum to retire. “All good things must come to an end and one of those things is Big Value in Dartmouth. David Tatelbaum, President of Big Value stated “It is time for my wife Jan and I to retire. My father opened this store as a Mars Bargainland in 1965, we reopened as Big Value in 1990 and we have been here every day ever since bringing our loyal customers a unique selection of goods always at the lowest prices.” We love our customers and employees, many of whom are like family. We are going to miss seeing all of you every day.”
DARTMOUTH, MA
homenewshere.com

Plans to convert landmark restaurant into four-story condominium building

The proposed redevelopment of a landmark restaurant site in Stoneham could prove the catalyst that catapults the community into compliance with new multi-family housing regulations imposed last year by state legislators. During a Planning Board meeting earlier this summer in Stoneham Town Hall, local businessman John Melkonian unveiled plans to...
STONEHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
NORWOOD, MA
NECN

COVID Risk Increases in Boston, Most of Eastern Mass.

Five new Massachusetts counties jumped from low to medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A week ago, only Dukes County -- which includes Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard -- were in the medium risk category. But this week, Dukes County jumped into the high risk category and Barnstable, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties all went from low to medium risk. The rest of the state remains in the low risk category.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Smoke pours from Milford warehouse after fire

MILFORD, Mass. — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Thursday night inside a warehouse in Milford, Massachusetts. The fire started before 7 p.m. inside the building on Industrial Road. Video from the scene showed smoke pouring from inside a loading dock labeled Green Mattresses. The facility is next to Milford's...
MILFORD, MA

