Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’—and Phase 4 of the MCU—Is Lost

By Miles Surrey
The Ringer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the destruction of Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok, the Asgardians founded a new home for themselves on Earth under the rule of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). In honor of their former realm, they renamed the Norwegian village they settled in New Asgard. (The Asgardians could’ve workshopped a more interesting name, but I...

NME

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ ranked as one of Marvel’s worst films following early reviews

Thor: Love And Thunder has received underwhelming reviews from critics, becoming one of the worst-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Taika Waititi-directed sequel, which sees Chris Hemsworth star alongside Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, currently holds a rating of 71 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, placing it just above The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent) and by Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent). Eternals remains the lowest rated film of the MCU, amassing a rotten score of 47 per cent.
The Independent

Thor: Love and Thunder cinemagoers react to unexpected cast addition in post-credit scene

Thor: Love and Thunder viewers are expressing shock over a cameo in the post-credits scene.The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) offering is a sequel directed by Taika Waititi, who returns to the franchise after 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman star in the film, which has received a mixed reception from fans and critics.However, one thing people seem to be united on is their surprise over a new addition to the film series.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credits scene, viewers catch up with Russell Crowe’s Zeus, who Thor believes he...
digitalspy.com

Thor: Love and Thunder changed Gorr's design due to Harry Potter

A few days away from Thor: Love and Thunder hitting our cinemas, director Taika Waititi has weighed in on why villain Gorr looks a little different than he does in the comics. The reason for such a transformation can be found, according to Waititi, in Gorr's resemblance to Harry Potter's main antagonist Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes in the film franchise.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Thor: Love and Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes score is out. Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok has a 75% "fresh" score on the review aggregator as of this writing, with 67 critic reviews counted. There's no fan review score yet, which is not unusual for highly secretive blockbusters like the ones Marvel makes. So far, the reviews from critics online have been less uniformly positive than Ragnarok was, but largely positive, with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson calling it "electrifying and erratic." The film brings back Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster has been largely absent since Thor: The Dark World. This time, though, she has powers.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Reveals if He'll Return for Thor 5

Warning: this story contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers. "Thor Will Return," but will Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi? According to the filmmaker, who revisits the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his follow-up to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, that post-credits card ending Thor: Love and Thunder was a surprise for the eight-time Marvel star. In an interview with Insider, Waititi revealed he would direct Thor 5 for Marvel Studios — but only if Hemsworth is involved to complete the Hemsworth-Waititi Thor trilogy.
The Ringer

Four Takeaways From ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and Its Post-Credits Scenes

The God of Thunder is back. In his fourth solo MCU film, Chris Hemsworth suits up as the former king of Asgard and self-proclaimed strongest Avenger for his most absurd adventure yet. Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel Studios’ 29th movie, features dumpling gods, Russell Crowe committing to a ridiculous, vaguely Greek accent as he plays the almighty Zeus, and a pair of goats who scream like humans. And they scream a lot.
epicstream.com

Natalie Portman Teases Jane Foster’s MCU Future After Thor: Love and Thunder

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder. After years of anticipation, the long-awaited continuation of Chris Hemsworth's titular hero's MCU journey with Thor: Love and Thunder has finally arrived in theaters. Only this time, two Mighty Thors are roaming around the MCU now that Natalie Portman's Jane Foster wields Mjolnir and possesses the godlike might of the God of Thunder.
Slate

Chris Pratt’s New Show Is a Right-Wing Fantasy, but That’s Not the Worst Part

This article contains spoilers for The Terminal List. The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece, a badass SEAL with a recently-diagnosed brain tumor whose entire team was just killed in a suspicious operation gone wrong, is a visually murky, exceedingly grim revenge story, catnip for people who like to see these kinds of operators let loose on the world. As James Reece’s creator Jack Carr—himself a former SEAL with just the kind of bearded, gun-slinging author photo that you’d expect—described the story in the preface to the first book in his Terminal List series: “It is about what could happen when societal norms, laws, regulations, morals, and ethics give way for a man of extraordinary capability, hardened by war, and set on a course of reckoning; a man who is, for all practical purposes, already dead.” The answer to that question will not surprise you: That man, played drawn and weary by a grey-faced Pratt, travels far and wide, a motley crew of allies in tow, to interrogate and then murder gang members, lawyers, financiers, and military personnel in a variety of creative ways. The conspiracy that killed his team gets revealed by bloodshed, and plenty of it.
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Campaigns for Marvel's Wolverine Role

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy actor Jon McLaren is campaigning to play Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise critical darling last year, but it failed to be the big financial hit that something like Marvel's Spider-Man managed to be. It was praised for its gameplay, but it really received the most acclaim for its beautiful story and even better characters. It felt like it belonged within the James Gunn films, without completely ripping them off. The cast also did a beautiful job of emulating the characters while making them their own. The writing was so strong, that a writer for the game went on to work for BioWare to help write the next Mass Effect game.
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
epicstream.com

Taika Waititi Not Interested in Releasing Thor: Love and Thunder 'Waititi Cut'

It has been an awesome weekend for Thor: Love and Thunder and although fans are loving the film as it is, there have also been demands for a director's cut filled with all the deleted scenes. However, it looks like Taika Waititi isn't exactly enthusiastic about the idea. The Thor: Ragnarok director has just shot down the idea of releasing the "Waititi Cut" because he thinks it "sucks!"
