Natchitoches, LA

Welcome Reception for Fr. Irion St. Romain

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church is pleased to welcome Fr. Irion St. Romain as Pastor for the Church parish and Chancellor for St. Mary’s Catholic School....

Whataburger #2 comes to Natchitoches!

It’s official!!! Whataburger #2 is coming to Natchitoches. It will be located at the corner of Highway 6 and I-49 next the the I-Hop located at near interstate 49. Whataburger is an American privately held, regional fast food restaurant chain, headquartered and based in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in hamburgers. The company, founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
FANS SAVE LIVES!

The Cane River Branch of the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association held its Annual Summer Fan Donation drive and has distributed free fans to the Council on Aging to provide relief from the searing Louisiana heat for Senior residents of Natchitoches Parish. To report an issue or typo with this...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
City Council Agenda July 11 Meeting – Tonight

Natchitoches City Council will have a pre-council meeting on Monday, July 11 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved to only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Public Pre-K, Save The Children Red River Region Head Start Collaborate for Summer RISE Pathways Program

Natchitoches Parish Public School Pre-K programs partnered with Save the Children Red River Region for the Summer RISE Pathways Program, which ran June 1-28 Monday-Thursday from 8 am – 2 pm. NPSB Summer Rise Pathways aimed to engage students by Reaching Improvement through Support and Enrichment. Save the Children Red River Region supported the Summer RISE collaboration by providing snacks, materials and supplies. In addition Pre-K teachers from Save The Children taught alongside Public Pre-K teachers.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
APD investigating Saturday morning homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Hope and Orchard streets that took the life of 29-year-old Deontay Gibson, on July 9, 2022. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:45 a.m. While responding to the first call, a second...
DeSoto Parish UTV crash claims life of Frierson man

FRIERSON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop G has released the name of a man killed after being thrown from a utility terrain vehicle (UTV). Troopers were called just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 to the wreck site on La. Hwy 5 near Bates Road. Jaquentin Brokenberry,...
FRIERSON, LA
AFD responds to 18-wheeler on fire on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon on I-49 near the Elliot downtown exit. AFD arrived at the scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from an 18-wheeler. The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
NPD seeks information about home hit by bullets on Woodyard Drive

A resident in the 600 block of Woodyard Drive called the Natchitoches Police Department on July 5 to report that she’d heard glass breaking in her home around 1 am. Officers were dispatched and they discovered her home was hit by several bullets. The scene was processed by investigators. Evidence was collected and will be processed further.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
Caddo Coroner names Keithville man who died in motorcycle crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named the man who died in a motorcycle crash late Sunday night. Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted just before 11:30 p.m. on July 10 regarding a motorcycle crash in the 6700 block of Preston Road.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Grambling Council gets news on fire rating, water/sewer funding

Thursday night’s monthly Grambling City Council had somewhat of a “Tale of Two Cities” feel to it. But instead of it being “the best of times, the worst of times,” it was much more of a “taking some needed good news mixed with a little bad news” type of situation.
GRAMBLING, LA
Poloron sent Ruston handiwork across the nation

Lincoln Parish has never been considered a manufacturing center. Our economy centers on governmental operations and medical services—the school system, two universities, hospitals, and clinics. With retail and the hospitality and service industries, we seem embrace every economic sector except manufacturing. In the parish’s early days, a few factories...
RUSTON, LA
NPSO and NPFD #1 respond to early morning structure fire neat Flatwoods

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and multiple fire units from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a structure fire on July 10 at 5:24 am in the 800 block of Boone Road near the Flatwoods area according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
FLATWOODS, LA
2 DeSoto Parish men accused of child molestation

MANSFIELD, La. – Lengthy investigations by DeSoto Parish sheriff’s detectives led to the arrests Thursday and today of two men on child molestation charges. Booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center Friday are Timothy Lee Fuller, 54, of Grand Cane, and Marti M. Zebbs, 42, of Mansfield. Their...
MANSFIELD, LA

