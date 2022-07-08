ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

FARMERS MARKET – Tomorrow

natchitochesparishjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Natchitoches will kick-off the Natchitoches Farmers Market tomorrow (Saturday) and will be open every Saturday every Saturday from now until July 23, 2022. This weekends farmers market is sure to draw a crowd! The line up...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger #2 comes to Natchitoches!

It’s official!!! Whataburger #2 is coming to Natchitoches. It will be located at the corner of Highway 6 and I-49 next the the I-Hop located at near interstate 49. Whataburger is an American privately held, regional fast food restaurant chain, headquartered and based in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in hamburgers. The company, founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

FANS SAVE LIVES!

The Cane River Branch of the Magnolia State Peace Officers Association held its Annual Summer Fan Donation drive and has distributed free fans to the Council on Aging to provide relief from the searing Louisiana heat for Senior residents of Natchitoches Parish. To report an issue or typo with this...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Public Pre-K, Save The Children Red River Region Head Start Collaborate for Summer RISE Pathways Program

Natchitoches Parish Public School Pre-K programs partnered with Save the Children Red River Region for the Summer RISE Pathways Program, which ran June 1-28 Monday-Thursday from 8 am – 2 pm. NPSB Summer Rise Pathways aimed to engage students by Reaching Improvement through Support and Enrichment. Save the Children Red River Region supported the Summer RISE collaboration by providing snacks, materials and supplies. In addition Pre-K teachers from Save The Children taught alongside Public Pre-K teachers.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU Basketball Brings Family Fun to the Farmer’s Market Saturday, July 9

The Natchitoches Farmer’s Market continued its tradition of bringing in a wide variety of quality programming to supplement its popular selection of locally produced crafts, produce and food. This week’s bit of synergistic family fun involved NSU Demon basketball. NSU Women’s Basketball Coach Anna Nims was joined by...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Natchitoches, LA
Food & Drinks
Natchitoches, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Business
Natchitoches, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
lincolnparishjournal.com

Poloron sent Ruston handiwork across the nation

Lincoln Parish has never been considered a manufacturing center. Our economy centers on governmental operations and medical services—the school system, two universities, hospitals, and clinics. With retail and the hospitality and service industries, we seem embrace every economic sector except manufacturing. In the parish’s early days, a few factories...
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

City Council Agenda July 11 Meeting – Tonight

Natchitoches City Council will have a pre-council meeting on Monday, July 11 beginning at 5 p.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. to discuss non-agenda items. The City Council meeting will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and will be reserved to only items on the Agenda. The public is invited to both the pre-council meetings and council meetings with the understanding that items not on the agenda will not be discussed at the scheduled council meetings, but the public is welcome to discuss any topic at the pre-council meetings. The City Council Meetings are held at the Natchitoches City Council Chambers located at 716 Second Street, Natchitoches, Louisiana.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

40th annual Juneteenth pageant winners announced

After a two year in-person absence, the 40th Juneteenth Pageant was held in June in the T.H. Harris Auditorium on Grambling State University campus. Three young ladies were crowned: Little Miss Juneteenth, Briley Kent; Miss Junior Juneteenth, Gabrielle Simmons; and Miss Juneteenth, Kesynce Brewster-Daniel. Royce G. Dillard serenaded the 2019...
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Nsu#Men#Health And Fitness Clinic#The Farmers Market
magnoliareporter.com

LDWF lists statewide Operation Dry Water arrests

In support of Operation Dry Water, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division arrested 12 boaters statewide for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) from July 2 to 4. North Louisiana residents arrested during the period were:. Garrett Brown, 20, of Ruston, on Lake...
RUSTON, LA
kalb.com

Fire on Houston Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A fire broke out at a home on Houston Street in Alexandria on July 5, 2022. The Alexandria Fire Department said they responded to the fire around 3 p.m. and were able to successfully extinguish it. No injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling Council gets news on fire rating, water/sewer funding

Thursday night’s monthly Grambling City Council had somewhat of a “Tale of Two Cities” feel to it. But instead of it being “the best of times, the worst of times,” it was much more of a “taking some needed good news mixed with a little bad news” type of situation.
GRAMBLING, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPD seeks information about home hit by bullets on Woodyard Drive

A resident in the 600 block of Woodyard Drive called the Natchitoches Police Department on July 5 to report that she’d heard glass breaking in her home around 1 am. Officers were dispatched and they discovered her home was hit by several bullets. The scene was processed by investigators. Evidence was collected and will be processed further.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSO and NPFD #1 respond to early morning structure fire neat Flatwoods

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and multiple fire units from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #1 responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a structure fire on July 10 at 5:24 am in the 800 block of Boone Road near the Flatwoods area according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
FLATWOODS, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT today. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to 18-wheeler on fire on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Friday afternoon on I-49 near the Elliot downtown exit. AFD arrived at the scene and found heavy fire and smoke coming from an 18-wheeler. The fire was put out and no injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Alexandria police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left a 29-year-old man dead. Deontay Gibson, 29, was found fatally shot around 4 a.m. while officers were investigating a shots-fired call in the area of Hope and Orchard streets. No suspects have been identified at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Ruston mom, toddler killed when bike struck by car in Idaho

JACKPOT, Nev. — The Twin Falls County Coroner's Office Wednesday identified the two victims killed in a July 4 crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Jackpot, Nevada in the state of Idaho. Beth Ann Huey, 38, and Paul Zebulun Huey, 1, from Ruston, Louisiana, were traveling northbound on...
JACKPOT, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy