Oconee County, SC

SC woman found strangled in her home

By Nikolette Miller
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca woman was found strangled in her home Monday afternoon.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Nancy Popham, 67, was found dead in her home on Country Kin Road around 4 p.m. by a family member.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Popham’s residence for a cardiac arrest.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday and it revealed that Popham died from manual strangulation, the coroner said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s office said they believe Popham may have died late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death at this time. Deputies do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information can call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1 (888)-CRIME or leave an online tip at www.oconeecrimestoppers.com .

