Sulphur Springs, TX

Sulphur Springs Rotary Names New President

easttexasradio.com
 3 days ago

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom has been named...

easttexasradio.com

easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Meeting

REGULAR BOARD MEETING/BUDGET WORK SESSION SULPHUR SPRINGS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ROOM, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING. CALL TO ORDER: Invocation and Pledges to the flags. The President will announce whether a quorum is present, that the meeting had been duly called and that the notice of the meeting had been posted in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code, Chapter 551.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Tyler Loop

Growing Pains for East Texas State Fair

At the time, a 50-year lease to assure the East Texas State Fair a permanent home seemed like forever. But now, with the end of that term less than five years away, fair officials may be facing a little more pressure to raise enough funds to relocate one of the state’s largest events.
TYLER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Texas burn ban map

The latest map from the Texas Forestry Service shows the majority of the state is under a burn ban (194 of 254 counties) until the area receives significant rainfall. Rains County joined the list on July 5 to join nearby counties Delta and Hunt surrounding Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Commissioners will discuss issuing a burn ban on Monday. Sulphur Springs has received only 16.36 inches of rain this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Government
Sulphur Springs, TX
Government
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Government
easttexasradio.com

Jury For Tuesday 07.12 Canceled

They canceled the jury Tuesday for Lamar County Court At Law. Those receiving summonses for jury duty do not need to report, and anyone with questions should call 903-737-2420.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
KSST Radio

3 Jailed This Week On Felony Warrants

At least 3 people were jailed this week in Hopkins County on non-controlled substance felony warrants. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Bobby Osornio contacted Kasey Anderson Benson at an FM 69 south residence and placed him into custody at 10:10 p.m. July 7, 2022. The 44-year-old Como man was booked into Hopkins County jail after midnight on the injury to a child, elderly or disabled person charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

TYLER — TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this coming week. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be continuing hot mix overlay on FM 449, eastbound and westbound from Sam Page Rd. to the Harrison County line. Expect delays. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will be repairing low shoulders on FM 2089. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be doing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Hawkins City Council discusses police chief’s replacement, former chief’s requests for funds

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The Hawkins City Council is dealing with the fallout of the police chief’s resignation in June, and the decisions relating to his replacement. In tonight’s city council meeting, Place 3 Alderman Eric Maloy said that he thinks police pay should be raised from its current starting rate of $15 per hour to $20 per hour. The issue at hand is police retention, and it is believed that raising pay will help that issue.
HAWKINS, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Along and east of a line from Jacksboro to Mineral Wells to Killeen. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Sea Farer's Faire at Tyler Public Library

It was a pirate party at the Tyler Public Library on Saturday as it held is Sea Farer's Faire. The event was part of the Summer Reading Programs offered by the library and included vendors, food trucks, children's activities, and various performances.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Area Man Named To Top Ten Wanted List

The Texas Ten Most Wanted list now includes a fugitive wanted on felony warrants from Fannin and Grayson County. While on bond for a narcotics charge, 52-year-old John Robert Havener allegedly violated his parole. They later charged him with assaulting a public servant and evading arrest in Fannin County. He’s considered armed and dangerous. They issued an additional drug warrant in June.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview ISD breaks silence on J. L. Everhart Elementary abuse indictments

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview ISD has formally released a statement on the indictments of former employees. Six former LISD employees allegedly committed various offenses towards students at J.L. Everhart life skills classroom during the first weeks of the 2021-2022 school year. “District officials first reported concern to the authorities in October when evidence of […]
LONGVIEW, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings July 8 – July 11

Deputies on Saturday arrested Ruben Tolentino Aguirre, 32, of Tyler, on a charge of assault causes bodily injury of a family member. Aguirre was released the same day from Smith County Jail on a $2,500 bond. Deputies on Friday arrested Christopher Brown, 46, of Lindale, on a charge of possession...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Texas Monthly

Mineola Was Home to the Oldest Female Barber in Texas

There is a lot of jargon in our business, terms that refer mostly to technical matters related to creating television. Then, on top of that, we have some favorite words and phrases we use time and time again that only mean something to the few of us who constantly travel together.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

New Thrift Store For Horizon House

A new thrift store benefiting the Horizon House Transitional Shelter has opened at 400 4th Street S.W. in Paris. The store carries clothes, shoes, accessories, baby items, bedding, household items, and more. Horizon House serves those who are currently or imminently experiencing homelessness.
PARIS, TX

