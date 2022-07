SMITH COUNTY, Texas — New evidence shows the moments three Smith County peace officers were serving an eviction notice and later arrested for accusations of theft. Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, and two of his deputies, Sgt. Derrick Holman and former Pct. 1 Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks were arrested by the Texas Rangers in November of 2021 on the charges of abuse of official capacity, official oppression, and property theft.

