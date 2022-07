RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- A nonprofit dance academy in Racine needs your help to make a dream come true. The Sweatshop Movement has from 70-150 members at any given time. In March of 2020, just five days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut the world down, their dancers placed for the first time ever at a large National Hip Hop Dance Competition series called “Monster’s Dance” at their Chicago Event.

