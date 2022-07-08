ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Will You See Dave Matthews Smash This Huge SPAC Record Tonight?

By Cameron
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tonight and tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band returns to Saratoga Springs for back to back shows. For those that attend, they'll see history in the making the second the band sets foot on stage. Dave and SPAC go way back - the band loves playing in the Capital...

jambands

Dave Matthews Band Bust Out "Pay for What You Get" at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Photo Credit: Sanjay Suchak — On Friday night, Dave Matthews Band kicked off a two-night stand at the historic Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The ensemble's stand on July 8 marked their 41st performance at the fabled outdoor amphitheater, which was met with a fitting start when the troupe began the show with "#41" off their 1996 LP,Crash. Night two was met with other memorable moments, including a bust out of "Pay for What You Get."
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

New Concert Announcements (from the week ending July 9)

The Park Theater in Glens Falls has announced much of its Fall Season, and it's a great mix of local and national acts. If you're into tribute acts, the Egg has announced tributes to Pink Floyd, Bob Seger, The Beatles, and Fleetwood Mac. For more complete listings from this week, read below, or check out our Concert Calendar at any time.
GLENS FALLS, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Entertainment
NYS Music

Happy Hour Heroes: Moe Play Better Than The Dead in Albany Free-For-All

Making the most of an unfortunate and potentially volatile situation, a free moe. concert at the Empire State Plaza in Albany was music to the ears of disappointed Deadheads and plenty of moe.rons on Wednesday, July 6. With many fans already on the road when late afternoon news broke that Dead and Company had suddenly cancelled their show at SPAC, live music lovers didn’t have to look very far to find their fix.
ALBANY, NY
nomadlawyer.org

Saratoga Springs: Top 8 Best Places To Visit Saratoga Springs,New York

Saratoga Springs is a city in the Saratoga County, east-central New York. It is located in the Hudson River Valley, just west of the Hudson River. It is approximately 30 miles (48km) north of Albany. Saratoga Springs is positively vibrant, literally and metaphorically. It is a lively and vibrant destination. The natural spring waters that gave Saratoga Springs their name are a top tourist attraction for over a century. The healing waters of these waters are still a draw for visitors today.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wild941.com

Drunk TV Anchor Suspended After Slurring Through Broadcast

Stop watch you’re doing and watch this drunk news anchor!. A TV news anchor from Albany, NY, named Heather Kovar was suspended after slurring her way through a broadcast Saturday and it’s kind of hilarious. At one point Kovar said, “And so, moving on tonight, is we have...
TAMPA, FL
Person
Dave Matthews
850wftl.com

Drunk News Anchor raises eyebrows

(ALBANY) — A local TV news anchor working a “double shift” appeared to have asked the bartender, “make it a double” before going on-air. Heather Kovar was suspended from CBS affiliate WRGB Saturday for giving a “buzzed” broadcast, babbling and slurring through the 6 o’clock evening news.
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

Stewart’s Shops celebrating 101 years of making ice cream

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops is celebrating its 101st anniversary this year and is highlighting the history of the company in honor of its birthday. The company reminded customers that their ice cream originally started as Dake’s Delicious Ice Cream in 1921. According to the company, the Dake brothers grew up on a dairy farm near Middle Grove, New York. They realized there was a market for ice cream after selling 4,000 gallons of ice cream in their first year.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Hot 99.1

Albany’s Alive at 5 with Talib Kweli [PHOTOS]

It was an incredible night! The weather was perfect and thousands came out in droves to celebrate Hip Hop at Jennings Landing in Albany. The night started with a history making set by JB aka Dirty Moses. He became the first ever local hip hop artist to perform on stage in Alive at 5's 33 year history.
ALBANY, NY
#Dmb
Daily Beast

Albany News Anchor Suspended After ‘Train Wreck’ of a Broadcast

A local TV news anchor has been suspended after appearing in what has been dubbed a “train wreck” broadcast, slurring and stammering her way through an evening news bulletin. Heather Kovar appeared disheveled and distracted during the evening news on CBS Albany affiliate WRGB on Saturday, sparking concern from viewers who took to social media. During the broadcast, Kovar appeared to struggle: “And so, moving on tonight, is we have to tell you also, you know, like other news that’s happening in the area, and across the area, in the nation,” she says at one point. “Like, I was telling you this morning, if you watched us this morning starting at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., I told you, you know what? Today, what a beautiful day outside! It is just amazing. And so, a great time for outdoor music.” She was eventually cut off mid-sentence and did not return to the broadcast. Despite Kovar tweeting that she would be back on Sunday, the station’s vice president and general manager Robert Croteau told the Times Union, “Heather Kovar has been suspended pending our internal investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Kripalu CEO says yoga center will expand Berkshire resident discount program as part of 50th anniversary inclusion efforts

This year, the Stockbridge, Massachusetts health and yoga retreat Kripalu is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Originally founded in Sumneytown, Pennsylvania in 1972, the center eventually relocated to its current Berkshire location in 1983. In 2020, under the strain of the pandemic, Kripalu closed its doors and let go of 450 staffers. With new CEO Robert Mulhall, it reopened to guests and rehired hundreds of employees in the summer of 2021. Now, Mulhall tells WAMC that Kripalu is both reimagining its mission and attempting to make the center more inclusive as it reaches the key milestone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
103.9 The Breeze

Albany Eatery Made Famous By Celebrity Chef To Close Forever

It's been a hard year for Capital Region foodies. Between COVID, a post-pandemic slump, supply chain issues, and rising inflation, so many beloved favorites have shuttered their doors permanently in the last few months. Sadly, another Albany standard has announced it will be closing down for good. If you enjoyed...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Woman who posed for iconic Rockwell drawing as a child is honored in Troy

A woman who served as a model for Norman Rockwell and his "We the Peoples" drawing as a child was honored during a special night at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy. Pauline Adams Grimes of Cambridge ended up posing for the iconic sketch as a child in 1952, when her mother, along with her siblings, traveled to the artist's Vermont studio.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Jimmer Fredette comes home to host three days of basketball clinics

Glens Falls native Jimmer Fredette is home in the Capital Region this weekend to host three days of basketball clinics. The former NewsChannel 13 All-Star is sharing his basketball skills and knowledge with athletes in Pottersville, Saratoga Springs and his hometown of Glens Falls. Fredette will return to the court in the United States to play in The Basketball Tournament later this month.
GLENS FALLS, NY
