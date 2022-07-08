ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee is the result of 'healing' after a military past

By WUWM 89.7 FM
wuwm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHavenwoods Parks & Rec Specialist Alex Olson (right) looks for a bird nest with students from Atonement Lutheran School's summer camp. In early July, a group of about 20 first and second graders from Milwaukee's Atonement Lutheran School took a walk through a forest. "Today, since we're talking about...

www.wuwm.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whby.com

Owner of Fond du Lac County alligator is found

FOND DU LAC, Wis–The owner of an alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake has come forward. The man says the two-foot long gator got out an outdoor enclosure last week. It was later found by a group of children in Long Lake. The alligator is currently...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Milwaukee County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee honors the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Bo" Black

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee-area community gathered today, on July 9, to celebrate the life and legacy of a Summerfest icon. Elizabeth "Bo" Black died on July 2020, but her memorial service was postponed for two years due to COVID. She presided over Summerfest when it started out as...
MILWAUKEE, WI
themadent.com

State Must Do More Now to Help Families Afford Housing

A recently released study documented that average metro Milwaukee rents have risen by 18% from May 2021 to May 2022. The average rent rose from $950 to $1,124 over that period. That’s a rent increase of $174 a month, making it harder for families to afford a place to live and leaving less money for food, clothing, transportation, healthcare, and so much more.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Catalytic converter thefts cost victims time, money

MILWAUKEE - It’s a crime committed in minutes that can cost victims thousands of dollars. Catalytic converter thieves are targeting vehicles across southeast Wisconsin. Some victims tell Contact 6 it took them months to recover from the quick, costly crime. Criminals stole Joshua Weithaus’ catalytic converter from his car...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Hunter
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Landlords are not Always the ‘Bad Guys,’ Report Suggests

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. As a former landlord and the current attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, Heiner Giese said he sits through lots of eviction court...
WISN

Family, friends remember Summerfest's Bo Black

MILWAUKEE — Loved ones remembered the woman who helped develop Summerfest into one of Milwaukee's biggest attractions. Elizabeth "Bo" Black was synonymous with the Big Gig. She ran Summerfest for 19 years. One of the people at the memorial Mass on Saturday was retired WISN 12 News anchor Kathy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee celebrates its first ever Halal Restaurant Week

For the first time in the city’s history, Milwaukee is having Halal Restaurant Week. Halal in Arabic means “permissible” and generally refers to what foods Muslims can eat based on how the food is prepared. From July 10-17, Halal Restaurant Week is featuring spots across Milwaukee that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Forest#Forester#Parks Rec#Havenwoods State Forest#Wuwm#German
WISN

Loved ones hold memorial fundraiser for Barnacle Bud's server

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends gathered Sunday for a memorial fundraiser for a server at Milwaukee's Barnacle Bud's. Donna Latus suffered a brain aneurysm at the end of June and died this past week. Loved ones gathered Sunday at Gator's Pub to pay their respects and offer support. "Donna...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

String of summer concerts canceled, postponed in Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- The Shawn Mendes concert in Milwaukee is just one of several that have been canceled in Wisconsin this summer. Justin Bieber was supposed to perform at this year's Summerfest but it was postponed due to an illness. Carlos Santana was supposed to play in Milwaukee Sunday night but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
MATC Times

2024 Golf Ave & 3110-3134 Northwestern Avenue

Two Bedroom Near Quarry Park in Racine - Two bedroom now available! $750 per month, security deposit is a minimum of $750. Resident pays heat and electric. Cat welcome with restrictions and additional fees. Northwestern Apartments is located a block away from Quarry Lake Park. Located along Northwestern Avenue, Quarry Lake Park is 40-acres offering swimming, fishing, and picnic areas, One off-street parking spot included (sorry no storage lockers available). Coin-operated laundry in the basement.
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan man connected to July 4th shooting turns himself in

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The 22-year-old Sheboygan man allegedly responsible for shooting a 40-year-old man on July 4th has been taken into custody several days after the incident. The Sheboygan Police Department announced Saturday that 22-year-old Lemarr Washington Jr. turned himself in. Police had been searching for Washington for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy