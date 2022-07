Covington Casket Company President and CEO Alan Williamson has announced that his company will soon have a new distribution center in Cullman, Alabama. “I’m excited about this new location because north Alabama is a rapidly growing area in the state. In addition, Cullman is smack dab in the middle of some of Alabama’s largest metro areas and cities. It will be our largest facility and warehouse several hundred caskets,” he said.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO