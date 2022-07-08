More information released in fatal crash at Bear Race that killed 1 runner, injured 3 others

Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger brother and ran. They tried to break into a store for cover, but to no avail. Officials said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, shot at paradegoers from a nearby rooftop with a high-powered rifle. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. Investigators believe that...

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO