ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

More information released in fatal crash at Bear Race that killed 1 runner, injured 3 others

WBTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wreck happened off Albemarle Road. Driver kills 1, injures 3 runners at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games. State police are handling the...

www.wbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man dies after being pulled from Pelican Lake

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. -- Authorities say a man died after being pulled from a lake northwest of the Twin Cities Sunday afternoon. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Loren Hinch of Merrifield was swimming near a pontoon on Pelican Lake when he needed to be removed from the water.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Accidents
Gaston County, NC
Crime & Safety
People

N.C. Baby Dies in Hot Car After Father Exits Vehicle to Go to Work: Police

"Upon arrival, CPR was being administered on an unresponsive 12-month-old," police said of the incident that occurred outside a manufacturing plant on Friday. A 1-year-old child died Friday after his father allegedly left the baby inside a hot vehicle while he went to work, according to a statement released by the Mebane Police Department.
MEBANE, NC
People

Missing 20-Year-Old Man Fell Into Plastic Shredder at S.C. Recycling Plant: Reports

The partial remains of a 20-year-old man missing since May were found at the South Carolina recycling plant where he worked, according to multiple outlets citing officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said tests showed Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon fell into a shredding machine at Industrial Recovery and Recycling in Greer and died, The State reported. Gordon was working on the machine when he went missing, per the South Carolina newspaper.
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bear Race#Wbtv#Carolina News Now#French
CBS Chicago

Father hid son in dumpster during Highland Park shooting

Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger brother and ran. They tried to break into a store for cover, but to no avail. Officials said on Tuesday that the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, shot at paradegoers from a nearby rooftop with a high-powered rifle. Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured. Investigators believe that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy