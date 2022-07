CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 in Chester County on Sunday evening. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened at approximately 5:22 p.m. Sunday when a Chevrolet van and a Ford SUV collided while both were traveling north on I-77 near mile marker 67.

