'Of Course He's Not Happy' - Rio Ferdinand On Cristiano Ronaldo Being Unhappy At Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand has spoken on Cristiano Ronaldo being unhappy at Manchester United, claiming that he has every right to be unhappy with the current situation.

Despite initial expectations that the superstar would stay at the club this season, recent reports suggest that he is unsettled and disappointed with the level of ambition being showed at Old Trafford - in addition to the lack of Champions League football.

He spoke on his YouTube channel (Quotes via Sport Bible): “Of course he's not happy, you're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man United. He can't be. I wouldn't be.”

IMAGO / PA Images

“Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing every year at the top of the table for the biggest prizes and then all of a sudden isn't, and doesn't even qualify for the Champions League, you can't sit here and expect them to be happy.”

He finished: “He's not happy with missing out on the Champions League, he doesn't even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like! When that comes on, he's going to be thinking ‘What dance am I in here?’"

Despite the 37 year old's intentions to leave the team, it is unclear where he would end up - with no obvious buyers presenting themselves currently.

