ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Of Course He's Not Happy' - Rio Ferdinand On Cristiano Ronaldo Being Unhappy At Manchester United

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Rio Ferdinand has spoken on Cristiano Ronaldo being unhappy at Manchester United, claiming that he has every right to be unhappy with the current situation.

Despite initial expectations that the superstar would stay at the club this season, recent reports suggest that he is unsettled and disappointed with the level of ambition being showed at Old Trafford - in addition to the lack of Champions League football.

He spoke on his YouTube channel (Quotes via Sport Bible): “Of course he's not happy, you're talking about Cristiano Ronaldo here! I don't understand how it's a big story that Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with the way things are at Man United. He can't be. I wouldn't be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guf99_0gYl7yIc00
IMAGO / PA Images

“Anyone who wants to win football matches or trophies, anyone who is used to winning and competing every year at the top of the table for the biggest prizes and then all of a sudden isn't, and doesn't even qualify for the Champions League, you can't sit here and expect them to be happy.”

He finished: “He's not happy with missing out on the Champions League, he doesn't even know what the Europa League soundtrack sounds like! When that comes on, he's going to be thinking ‘What dance am I in here?’"

Despite the 37 year old's intentions to leave the team, it is unclear where he would end up - with no obvious buyers presenting themselves currently.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
ClutchPoints

Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links

Harry Kane is one of the world’s best strikers, and as such he’s frequently being linked with moves away from Tottenham to join some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Amid the latest rumors surrounding the English talisman, Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who run the risk of losing their own star […] The post Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two-word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
United Transfer Room

'It's Been Really Promising' - Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay On Erik Ten Hag And Pre-Season Training

Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay has spoken on pre season training and new boss Erik Ten Hag, calling it: "Really promising." The 25 year old was part of a Red Devils squad that endured an extremely disappointing season in 21/22, and with the arrival of a new manager is looking for a fresh start from this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Man United#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
United Transfer Room

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Was Not Mentioned On Meeting Between Laporta And Chelsea Owner

According to recent claims, Manchester United signing target Frenkie De Jong was not mentioned during Thursday's meeting between Barcelona President Laporta and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly. During this week the Dutch Midfielder has been linked to Chelsea following claims that Boehly was interested in signing the number 21 for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
951
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy