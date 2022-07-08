ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: 'Spare me the colorful bombs bursting in air over the land of the free.'

By Letters to the Editor
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
I’m grieving for America

I don’t get it anymore.

Every night of the holiday weekend, I listened to the steady barrage of fireworks in my neighborhood, from the staccato of firecrackers to heart-stopping explosions.

I thought of the mass shooting of parade-goers in Highland Park and Akron police pumping 60 bullets into a Black man.

What are we celebrating, and why do we do it with sounds like gunfire and war?

I live in a state where a ten-year-old rape victim can be forced to give birth. In a country where a woman’s fundamental rights will henceforth depend on what state she lives in.

Where a Black man is chased and gunned down for a traffic violation, but a white suspect in a mass killing is brought in alive and unhurt.

In a country that has suffered over 300 mass shootings since the start of 2022.

Spare me the colorful bombs bursting in air over “the land of the free.” I’m grieving the loss of freedom, the loss of safety, the lack of justice in this country.

Lisa Klein, Columbus

Make tree-lined future for children

While summertime brings a host of healthy, outdoor activities for children, it can also bring sweltering temperatures that make the great outdoors far less inviting.

This is particularly true in the neighborhoods of Columbus dominated by pavement and lacking greenspace and shade.

The Columbus Recreation and Parks Department is currently in the middle of a major public works project —the Columbus Urban Forestry Master Plan — that is dedicated to investing in our city’s tree cover with the ambitious goal of expanding Columbus’ canopy from 22% to 40% in an equitable and sustainable way.

As we envision the future we want for our children, let’s picture every neighborhood with tree-lined streets, playgrounds with plentiful shade, and healthier outdoor spaces.

As a pediatrician, I urge you to take an active role in this mission – plant trees on your property, advocate for the conservation of older, mature trees, and importantly, get your kids involved to teach them the responsibility they share in impacting, preserving, and shaping their environment

Katie Foreman, Columbus

GoBrandonFJB
3d ago

You are a fascist for saying such words. Celebrate being the most equal, free, and prosperous countries in the world. Celebrate our Constitution with the Bill of rights that gave us these freedoms. Now use these freedoms to vote these people that are allowing the crime and violence to grow every day out of office. CELEBRATE, fight for America, condemn those currently at direct war against the American people.

