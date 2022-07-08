ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/8/22

By Madison Pavich
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yankees made the trip north to Fenway for the first time this year, and started out the series with a solid, if tense, victory. Gerrit Cole got beat twice by Rafael Devers but otherwise carved up the Boston lineup, and Josh Donaldson led the way offensively with a...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Domingo Germán’s return brings possibilities for the Yankees’ staff

There’s only one week before the All-Star break, and the Yankees hold a 61-24 record, by far and away the best in baseball, and good for a 15-game lead on the division. One of the biggest factors for this tremendous first half has been the outstanding production from the rotation, and the health of all its members.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Texas Rangers

Over the last twelve months, the New York Yankees have mined the Texas Rangers to help fill out their roster. First, Brian Cashman flipped several mid-tier prospects to the Rangers for Joey Gallo and Joely Rodríguez last July. Then, after failing to work out a trade with Texas’s front office for Isiah Kiner-Falefa before he was sent to Minnesota, he swung a blockbuster deal with the Twins that brought the former Rangers shortstop to the Bronx. A week before the season started, he flipped Albert Abreu to Texas for catcher Jose Trevino, and when the Rangers granted Matt Carpenter his release, he immediately called up the veteran infielder and signs him to a Major League contract.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Erin, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets release lefty reliever Chasen Shreve

The Mets announced that left-hander Chasen Shreve was released. Shreve was designated for assignment earlier this week, to make room for Max Scherzer’s activation off the injured list. Shreve signed a minor league deal with the Mets shortly after the lockout, returning to Queens after spending 2020 with the...
QUEENS, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 12, Red Sox 5: Bombers drop a dozen in Boston

A midsummer rivalry matchup between two of the hottest teams in the American League promised excitement throughout, and the first two games of the series have certainly provided the fireworks. Last night, it was the long ball and the high-leverage relievers who got it done; tonight, it was small ball and the less-heralded bullpen arms that powered the Yankees to a 12-5 victory.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/10/22

New York Times | Tyler Kepner: Clay Holmes has been dominant for the Yankees so far this season and will in all likelihood be named to his first ever All-Star team later today. He’s done that all on the back of pretty much just one pitch: his sinker. Since coming over to the Yankees in a trade last season, Holmes has figured out how to harness the pitch and has become one of the best relievers in the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays’ misery continues in Seattle

The Yankees had a rare frustrating weekend, dropping two crushing games to the Red Sox at Fenway. Even with those missteps, the rest of the AL East remains distant in the rearview mirror, though the Astros remain a threat in the race for the best record in the Junior Circuit. Here’s what happened around the league.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Anthony Volpe
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
John
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Rafael Devers
Pinstripe Alley

Making sense of Gerrit Cole’s struggles against Rafael Devers

Every pitcher has a hitter through the course of their career that they just can’t seem to get out. CC Sabathia had Evan Longoria. Mariano Rivera had Edgar Martinez. Even Hall-of-fame players have the guy that sees their pitches as beach balls. Do I even need to say it?...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox: Jameson Taillon vs. Nick Pivetta

It’s awfully hard to sweep a four-game set, especially one on the road. After dropping yesterday’s extra-innings affair, the Yankees won’t be able sweep their road series against the Red Sox, but winning three out of four off the supposed second-best team in the division would be a nice consolation prize, and New York can do just that tonight on Sunday Night Baseball.
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 6, Red Sox 11: Implosion ruins terrific start to ballgame

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times...we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way. No, we’re not talking about Revolutionary Paris, but rather Boston on a Sunday night, where the Yankees staked themselves to a 6-2 lead only to see the Red Sox score nine unanswered runs to win the finale of their four-game set, 11-6.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Yankees, Royals Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

The New York Yankees and Kansas City have reportedly talked about a trade involving Andrew Benintendi. The report first came from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintendi is very likely to be moved by the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline, especially since he's a free agent at the end of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinstripe Alley 7 8 22#Bombers#Al Mvp#Boston Red Sox Time#Amazon Prime Video#Nesn Radio#Wado
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Andrew Benintendi Trade Package (Part 1)

This is the start of a new series where I’m going to do something that’s admittedly very difficult — create a trade package for some Braves’ trade-deadline targets. I could see Atlanta making a push for a left-handed bat and a bullpen piece, but I’m not going to constrain myself to these parameters. We’ll start with three of my top targets — Andrew Benintendi, former Braves prospect Brandon Drury, and Cubs’ utility man Ian Happ. After that, I have a few more guys in mind. Let’s get started!
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees History

Sometimes blowouts don’t always stay blowouts. With Jose Trevino still bidding for an All-Star spot, let’s look back at some other unlikely Yankees to make a Midsummer Classic. By Matt Ferenchick July 9. Not even darkness curtailing the final three innings prevented the New York Highlanders from going...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Refsnyder leads Red Sox against the Yankees after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (61-23, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-39, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-2, 5.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +140;...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox gets tough injury update as Kike Hernandez return hits ‘obstacle’

The Boston Red Sox just can’t catch a break this season. While they stand at a solid 46-39 record, injuries have continually threatened to derail their season completely. The injury bug has all but taken over the team, affecting both the hitting and the pitching staff. One of the players that was afflicted by the […] The post Red Sox gets tough injury update as Kike Hernandez return hits ‘obstacle’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

ONDREJ PALAT'S TIME IN TAMPA BAY APPEARS TO BE OVER

The Tampa Bay Lightning cleared cap space last week by shipping Ryan McDonagh to the Nashville Predators in order to try and re-sign Ondrej Palat, as well as Jan Rutta. TSN's Pierre LeBrun is reporting that despite talks between both sides, Palat will head to the open market at 12 p.m. ET on July 13th.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy