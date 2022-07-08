Today on Pinstripe Alley - 7/8/22

Over the last twelve months, the New York Yankees have mined the Texas Rangers to help fill out their roster. First, Brian Cashman flipped several mid-tier prospects to the Rangers for Joey Gallo and Joely Rodríguez last July. Then, after failing to work out a trade with Texas’s front office for Isiah Kiner-Falefa before he was sent to Minnesota, he swung a blockbuster deal with the Twins that brought the former Rangers shortstop to the Bronx. A week before the season started, he flipped Albert Abreu to Texas for catcher Jose Trevino, and when the Rangers granted Matt Carpenter his release, he immediately called up the veteran infielder and signs him to a Major League contract.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO