Chicago Bears 2022 roster ranking: No. 55 Julién Davenport
By Parker Hurley
FanSided
3 days ago
As we countdown until the start of training camp we are also counting down the Chicago Bears roster to see which players could impact the roster. This list is going from 90 all the way down to number one and focuses on which player will affect results most often....
Tyreek Hill may regret leaving Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes very soon. Though he may never fully admit it, new Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill could come to regret leaving the Kansas City Chiefs in the midst of Patrick Mahomes’ prime. No doubt about it, they are...
The Miami Dolphins front office prepared for this. They thought long and hard about trading out of the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 draft and accumulating more draft ammunition just in case they needed it. The reason why they might need it, is they wanted to have the draft capital at hand in case a quarterback is available in the 2023 NFL draft and Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t live up to the hype.
The Ohio State football program has a unique schedule this year. It has them starting out with five straight home games to start the season. It’s a special treat for Buckeye fans to see their team at home every week in the month of September when the weather is still good.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are having their iconic Heinz Field undergoing a name change — and an examination of the buyers reveal how the deal went down. As Pittsburgh sports radio host Andrew Fillipponi eloquently put it, the ketchup bottles are coming down. Heinz Field will be no more, and in its place, a new corporate title arises: Acrisure Stadium.
It appears that the Atlanta Braves are moving on from Drew Waters in a reported trade with the Kansas City Royals. According to Jeff Passan, the Atlanta Braves are sending prospects outfielder Drew Waters and pitcher Andrew Hoffman to Kansas City for the 35th pick in the upcoming draft. This...
A future baller is on the way ... 'cause Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and Hunter Mar just announced they're expecting their first child together!!. The lovely couple broke the news to Instagram on Friday ... sharing pics from a photoshoot that revealed Hunter's baby bump. "Baby Lavine loading!" Hunter...
After a satisfying 3-0 sweep yesterday of No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets, I'm ready to keep the wins coming today. It's a new week, and we can't go undefeated all week if we don't put together another sweep today. So why wasn't any...
If the Green Bay Packers don’t step up and go on a deep postseason run in 2022, it’ll be another season of lost opportunities. An unfortunate reality for Green Bay Packers fans was brought to light on Friday via this Minnesota Vikings fan’s tweet:. Although it seems...
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings got the last laugh in the Baker Mayfield trade. There was a time where the Carolina Panthers may have inquired about Kirk Cousins’ availability, but in the aftermath of the Baker Mayfield trade with the Cleveland Browns, it is Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings who got the last laugh.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 Monday in the opener of a split doubleheader. Injured Royals infielder Whit Merrifield didn’t play, ending his consecutive games streak at a franchise-record 553 — it dated to June 24, 2018, and was the longest active string in the majors. Merrifield exited Sunday’s game with right toe discomfort. He was fitted with a walking boot and is expected to miss at least two weeks. Keller (5-9) permitted only three singles while fanning eight. He has won three straight starts and four of his last five.
The new Chicago Bears regime is off to an odd start. They had a solid overall NFL Draft and filled some glaring holes. But they’ve also had three players arrested, all of which were brought on by new GM Ryan Poles. Then the NFL forced them to cancel a practice due to a CBA violation. Now, they’ve angered hundreds of Bears fans by canceling training camp tickets right after allowing them to return to Halas Hall.
No, getting a new stadium in Arlington Heights will not hurt the Bears. There, I said it. Much to our surprise as fans, the players and coaches don’t spend the night at Soldier Field when the broadcast ends on Sunday night. Justin Fields and friends spend most of their work hours at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois, where the team will most likely keep their practice facilities and offices.
Jimmy Haslam has plenty of people to blame besides himself if the Cleveland Browns are bad. While most of the Cleveland Browns‘ perpetual misery is caused by ownership, Jimmy Haslam is blessed with many possible scapegoats on his football team should Cleveland struggle this fall. There are so many...
NBA Summer League success doesn’t always to future stardom. But the best summer league players of all time is still a fascinating list. The NBA Summer League is a very weird event because so many factors come into play. First is the inevitable overreaction from every single fan base. I was guilty when Kyle Anderson and Jonathan Simmons lit it up for San Antonio in 2015, and I’m sure everyone has had their moment.
Rather than stick with Heinz Field, the Steelers signed away the naming rights to their stadium to an insurance company from Michigan. Acrisure it is. While there is a vague Pittsburgh connection thanks to Steelers minority shareholder Thomas Tull, it’s not much. Acrisure bought Pittsburgh-based company Tulco (artificial intelligence) in 2020.
After a dominant performance in his NBA Summer League debut, Jaden Ivey has already proved that the Detroit Pistons made the right choice to choose him fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his second game, he was on the way to having another strong game by scoring 11 points in five minutes. Then, […]
The post Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey’s 4-word update on Summer League injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Keegan Murray just keeps showing why the Sacramento Kings took him no. 4 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He doesn’t back down, even against the Orlando Magic and their no.1 overall pick Paolo Banchero. On Saturday in their Summer League showdown with the Magic, Murray powered the Kings’...
MLB Insider Jeff Passan named St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman as one of the most egregious All-Star snubs. The St. Louis Cardinals have four All-Stars on their roster: Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Ryan Helsley and Albert Pujols. But to most observers, myself included, there should have been a fifth member of the roster headed to Los Angeles in mid July.
Free agency is now less than a week away and teams are looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in mid-July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Chicago Blackhawks.
Comments / 0