Quavo is a rap superstar, but who knew he was a jokester too? On Wednesday (June 22), the Migos frontman linked up with comedian Druski and decided to have some fun. In a clip shared on social media, Quavo and Druski were hanging out at an airport when they jokingly announced the rapper was the first artist signed to Druski’s Coulda Been Records. Druski solidified the new addition to his label by rewarding with Huncho a stack of dirty cash.

