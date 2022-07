PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and Colonel Darnell S. Weaver announced that the Providence County Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging a correctional officer at the Adult Correctional Institutions with manslaughter in the death of an inmate in 2021, following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police. The investigation was initiated in accordance with the Attorney General’s Protocol for the Review of Incidents Involving Use of Deadly Force, Excessive Force and Custodial Death.

PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO