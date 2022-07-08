ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MetroNews This Morning 7-8-22

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 15-minute podcast MetroNews This Morning gets...

Related
Metro News

Marsh: COVID BA.5 subvariant could soon appear in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says it’s only a matter of time before the new BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 appears in West Virginia. “The newest mutant variant in the Omicron family that has now become the dominant variant in the country will soon be in West Virginia,” Marsh said on Monday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

As abortion policies go to states, West Virginia rally urges political action

Abortion rights supporters rallied and marched at West Virginia’s Capitol on a rainy Saturday afternoon as speakers urged political action. “Come on West Virginia, we’re angry. Come on West Virginia, it is our freedom on the line,” said state Delegate Danielle Walker, who is also vice-chairwoman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.
PROTESTS
Metro News

PSC transportation officers take part in Safe Driver Week on WV roads

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Transportation officers with the state Public Commission are taking part in Safe Driver Week across West Virginia this week in an effort to prevent traffic deaths. “We’re making ourselves visible, which is what we do normally, but we’re looking at all kinds of safe driving like...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

Hodge readies for GOP leadership vote

HURRICANE, W.Va. — The West Virginia Republican Executive Committee is searching for its next chairman with elections scheduled for July 30 in Charleston. Current GOP Chairman Mark Harris announced he will not be running for another term. Party officials urged Harris to resign over allegations of misbehavior but he has refused. Instead, he said he would not seek reelection.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

DHHR finds benefits to launching online foster care dashboard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been more than a month since the state Department of Health and Human Resources launched an online dashboard to track trends within the state’s foster care system and officials say it’s been helpful in their work so far. “It’s a single source...
POLITICS

