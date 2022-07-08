MetroNews This Morning 7-8-22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh says it’s only a matter of time before the new BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 appears in West Virginia. “The newest mutant variant in the Omicron family that has now become the dominant variant in the country will soon be in West Virginia,” Marsh said on Monday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”
A West Virginia man accused of repeatedly kicking U.S. Capitol doors and throwing a hard object over and over in an attempt to gain entry has been arrested and charged by federal authorities. Police officers were on the other side of the glass window in the door, attempting to secure...
Abortion rights supporters rallied and marched at West Virginia’s Capitol on a rainy Saturday afternoon as speakers urged political action. “Come on West Virginia, we’re angry. Come on West Virginia, it is our freedom on the line,” said state Delegate Danielle Walker, who is also vice-chairwoman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Transportation officers with the state Public Commission are taking part in Safe Driver Week across West Virginia this week in an effort to prevent traffic deaths. “We’re making ourselves visible, which is what we do normally, but we’re looking at all kinds of safe driving like...
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Officials with Hollywood Casino in Charles Town are aiming to make the casino cashless and the West Virginia Lottery Commission members are considering the proposal. There was a long discussion at last month’s state Lottery Commission meeting about the proposal. Penn National owns Hollywood Casino...
HURRICANE, W.Va. — The West Virginia Republican Executive Committee is searching for its next chairman with elections scheduled for July 30 in Charleston. Current GOP Chairman Mark Harris announced he will not be running for another term. Party officials urged Harris to resign over allegations of misbehavior but he has refused. Instead, he said he would not seek reelection.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It’s been more than a month since the state Department of Health and Human Resources launched an online dashboard to track trends within the state’s foster care system and officials say it’s been helpful in their work so far. “It’s a single source...
Comments / 0