Religion

Is the Catholic Church Under Attack?

By Molly Olmstead
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple hours after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the Archdiocese of New York celebrated the retreat of the “culture of death.” But its triumphant statement came with a note of caution: “We still have a lot of work ahead of us in New York, as the loud, angry, potentially violent...

slate.com

Fox News

Church's first openly transgender California bishop resigns after allegations of racism

A transgender Lutheran bishop in California resigned over allegations of racism from the congregation. San Francisco bishop Megan Rohrer became the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America's first openly transgender bishop last year. Rohrer faced backlash following a December vote to oust Rev. Nelson Rabell-Gonzalez as pastor over his mostly-Latino congregation following an investigation into verbal harassment allegations, NBC News reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

A Conservative Priest Who Calls Nancy Pelosi Blessed! An Interesting Take on the Holy Communion Conflict

Wherever you stand on the controversy over denying Catholic politicians Holy Communion because of their stance on abortion, one conservative priest has a totally non-political take on this ever-growing dispute. Fr. Gerald Murray, who by all accounts is no close compadre of the Speaker of the House, says Nancy Pelosi is blessed. Why blessed? Because, he says, she has an Archbishop who cares enough about her eternal soul to decree that she should no longer receive the Holy Eucharist in her home Archdiocese of San Francisco. Not too long-ago Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone made public his ongoing, but private, spat with Pelosi over her staunch support of abortion rights. The Catholic Church considers abortion to be a grave sin for those who have one or for those who aid in its continuance. It’s a sin that jeopardizes a person’s promise of heaven. While many in the church have accused clergy like Cordileone of ‘weaponizing the Eucharist’, Murray says people should understand it from the point of view of a Shepherd caring for his flock. You can read the article here… Listen to Fr. Murray explain it, and also talk about how Pope Francis is molding the Catholic Church with 21 new Cardinals. Fr. Murray heads the United Nations parish, Church of the Holy Family in Manhattan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Think Christianity Is Anti-Abortion? Think Again

Click here to read the full article. Among God’s faithful, a unified and triumphant cry rises up from the land. As the godly take their place in the pews, Bibles in hand, hearts in throats, there is bountiful rejoicing. Roe is defeated. Goodness has prevailed. The people of God have won for Him a great victory. That narrative largely aligns with what Americans have been led to believe. It also happens to be false, the product of an effort by conservative white evangelicals to convince us all that an anti-abortion stance is synonymous with godliness, that Christians are united in their...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Salon

The Catholic church is dictating reproductive health care — even in blue states

When the devastating Dobbs decision came down from the Supreme Court in late June, Americans all over the country — a vast majority of whom support Roe v. Wade — felt a collective surge of rage, frustration and fear. The concern was, undeniably, most profound in those states with trigger laws, where a wave of draconian restrictions have already been rolling out. But wherever you live, whether your state is for now red or blue, there's another growing obstacle to abortion access and comprehensive gynecological services. It's the Catholic Church.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Beast

Is This Communist ‘Cult’ Trying to Hijack the Abortion Movement?

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the street outside the court filled with protesters bearing the green signs and bandannas of a previously obscure group called RiseUp 4 Abortion Rights. RiseUp tactics like putting red paint on protesters’ pants to evoke coat-hanger abortions and...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Upworthy

Satanic Temple says abortion ban violates religious freedom, to sue state to protect civil rights

Abortion is no longer a federal constitutional right after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last Friday. Many states with a conservative majority already have in place restrictive abortion laws while many Republicans are pushing for a national ban on abortion. Former President Barack Obama called it an attack on "the essential freedoms of millions of Americans." With the reproductive healthcare of America at stake, Biden and Democrats are refusing to codify Roe v. Wade or expand the Supreme Court to counter the ruling. The Satanic Temple is now commencing a legal fight for the right to have an abortion citing the violation of religious freedom. With conservative Christians leading the charge to ban abortion in America, it's only fitting that it's the worshippers of Satan who are fighting for the bodily autonomy and reproductive rights of people.
TEXAS STATE
Teen Vogue

Transgender Men Explain Domino Effect of Losing Reproductive Care Post-Roe

This article was first published by The 19th. The loss of federal abortion protections has launched America into a new reality: The ability to access abortion depends on where you live. Millions of people have been impacted by this shift, but among the most vulnerable are transgender men and nonbinary and gender-nonconforming people. Without the abortion protections provided under Roe v. Wade, this group — already facing discrimination in medical treatment — suddenly are up against barriers that will be insurmountable for many.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Colorado Newsline

The un-Christian ways of Lauren Boebert

In my nearly 30-year career in the nation’s capital with the National Association of Evangelicals, it was my privilege to watch the give and take of politics and religion. The Founders’ brilliance has sought to balance “liberty and justice for all” by creating a society where strong religious convictions and strong political civility could go […] The post The un-Christian ways of Lauren Boebert appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
Miami Herald

More people than ever see Bible as ‘fables’ than ‘actual word of God, US poll finds

People in the United States have an increasingly shifting outlook on the Bible, according to a new poll from Gallup. Only 20% of people in the U.S. now say they view the Bible as the literal word of God — a record low — while a record-high of 29% of Americans agree the Bible is only a collection of “fables, legends, history and moral precepts recorded by man.” The number of Americans who take the Bible as God’s “actual word” has decreased from 24% since 2017 and is only half of what it was when that belief peaked in 1984, Gallup reported.
RELIGION
Business Insider

Gov. Glenn Youngkin opposes teaching Critical Race Theory because 'we shouldn't play privilege bingo with children'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin argued that Critical Race Theory is a divisive concept for children to learn about. "We shouldn't play privilege bingo with children," he told CBS News' Robert Costa. Critical Race Theory highlights the historical impacts of racism on the present day. Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said teaching...
VIRGINIA STATE

