Slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity on the way for the weekend

By Becky Taylor
KSNT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinds will be out of the northeast to close out the week behind a front, and temperatures may stay in the upper 80s for some folks today!. The southern half of the area could...

natureworldnews.com

July Weather Forecast: High Temperatures Reaching 90 Degrees in the West

The Lower 48 will experience high temperatures as per the July forecast temperatures, with the western regions of the US possibly reaching 90 degrees. According to the most recent weather forecast from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2, much of the West may be a little hotter than previously predicted, and the East maybe have a slightly milder temperature.
AccuWeather

Heat wave to send AccuWeather RealFeel Temps to 115 F

An intense heat dome will remain parked over the southern U.S. into the weekend, increasing energy demands and, with the humidity, posing a significant risk of heat-related illness. Scorching heat that has resulted in triple-digit temperatures over much of the central United States so far this month will concentrate on...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/11 Monday afternoon forecast

Alert: Yellow Alert for tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms. Forecast: Today will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Things remain quiet tonight, but the humidity will start to creep up. Expect temps to only fall into 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, it will be hot and sticky with a chance of isolated severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The main concern with these storms will be downpours and locally damaging winds.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be another hot one with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect highs around 90. Thursday remains rather warm with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. As for Friday, it will be partly sunny and warm again with highs in the 80s.
WWL-AMFM

Rain is expected as storm threat increases in the tropics

Rain is expected this week as a storm threat in the tropics increases from a possible tropical activity in the Gulf late this week. “We'll be watching the tropics this week and the potential for heavy rainfall. Each day will feature showers and t-storms, but it could be particularly wet by the middle and end of the work week. Our forecast is heavily dependent on what a potential tropical system does in the northern Gulf. Right now, there isn't much out there, but as we head through the week a low pressure could begin to form and organize,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
Agriculture Online

Drier trends returning to the Corn Belt mid-July

The first full week of July 2022 brought much needed rain to parts of the Corn Belt where drought has been expanding recently. In fact, this was the second wettest first full week of July in 30+ years for the Corn Belt as a whole, according to data from WeatherTrends360.
