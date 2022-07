SIOUX CITY , IA(KCAU)- Morning showers and storms have been making their way across the region as we have had a few that reached severe weather criteria of 1 inch size hail and gusts up to 58 mph. With these storms so far, rain has been concentrated as showers have not been as wide spread, but we still have a few more chances through the morning. Temperatures will be cooler today thanks the showers and the shift to northern airflow. A little breezy for the day with winds over 10 mph and gusts expected over 25 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO