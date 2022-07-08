ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argument in meat section at metro Atlanta Walmart ends with man shot, police say

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6vjf_0gYkzfxJ00
Man shot during argument at meat section of Riverdale Walmart (WSB-TV)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting another customer at a metro Atlanta Walmart is now in custody.

Riverdale police confirmed to Channel 2′s Darryn Moore that 18-year-old Matthew Thomas, Jr. will be charged with aggravated assault.

Riverdale police said they were called to the Walmart in Riverdale on Thursday night after two men got into an argument in the meat section.

During that argument, they said Thomas pulled out a gun and shot the other before running out of the store.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

When Channel 2 Action News arrived on the scene, dozens of police cars from several agencies were searching for the suspect.

Workers told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that they found out about the shooting when they showed up for work, but couldn’t get inside.

“We start at 9 and they told us to go home,” an employee who didn’t want to be identified said.

The employee said when he pulled into the parking lot, he saw officers with large guns searching the area and instantly feared the worst.

“We were wondering if our co-workers were hurt,” he told Spruill.

Police are looking through security video to identify the suspect.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

E Chanlyn Neighbors-Richmond
3d ago

Ha, ha, he, he...these folks mad at everything. Best keep it moving...forward....the life you save may be your own....!😎

Reply
2
