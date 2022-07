The “Lucky L Arena” on Grit Road in Hurt recently hosted the 5th Annual Ellie-Buck Memorial Bull Bash. Both the Lucky L Arena and True Grit Rodeo, — the company that produced the event as part of their “Road Warriors” tour — are run by Daniel and Erin Lanier of Hurt. The event commemorates Ellie Coyne and Herbert “Buck” Lanier, both of whom passed away in 2016 and left their mark on True Grit Rodeo. Coyne, Erin Lanier’s mother, passed away following an automobile accident and had “never missed a show” put on by True Grit. Buck Lanier, Daniel’s father and co-founder of True Grit, passed away following a long battle with cancer.

HURT, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO